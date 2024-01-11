Home page World

The Corona variant JN.1 is said to be responsible for every second Covid case in Germany. The virus causes surprising symptoms.

Hamm – The times during which Coronavirus The events that caused fear and terror among the population are long gone. Last were there are more likely to be other waves of illness, which caused worried faces among the experts. But Corona is not gone. Quite the opposite: The JN.1 variant – also called Juno – is particularly contagious and is causing the number of infections to rise rapidly. In fact, the virus is now causing fear – in the truest sense of the word.

Corona variant Juno is spreading rapidly: virus causes fear

One of the surprising symptoms that the new variant brings with it is anxiety. According to the British Office for National Statistics (ONS), those affected report anxiety and insomnia. In a study, more than ten percent of those infected with Juno in England and Scotland said they were affected by fears and worries as well as problems sleeping.

Another common symptom caused by the Pirola subvariant: intestinal problems. Several Corona variants had previously led to diarrhea in those affected in addition to respiratory diseases. Virologist Friedemann Weber also confirmed in an interview with the fact that intestinal infections are generally not uncommon with coronaviruses Focus. It is therefore entirely possible that new variants affect the intestines more and less on the lungs.

Even if the numbers should be viewed with caution, since only a few people are testing themselves and reporting their illness: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the Corona variant JN.1 now accounts for around every second Covid illness. There is an all-clear in one important respect: Virologists do not assume that Juno will cause more severe cases. However, due to the high risk of infection, there is a risk that the healthcare system could be under heavy strain again.

Juno on the rise – three unusual symptoms point to the variant

Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, New York, even describes Juno as “sneaky.” The reason for this are many changes to the spike protein, which ensure that the virus can penetrate the cells even more quickly and the body only produces an immune response with a delay.

JN.1 is a subvariant of the Pirola mutation. In addition to the typical symptoms such as fatigue, fever and cough, this also caused unusual symptoms. Among other things are recurring red eyes and skin rash to observe.