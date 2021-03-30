Tpracticing is everywhere – or at least almost. A number of Hessian cities want to emulate the model from the southwest of the republic. Test first, then shop is the motto. At around 1 p.m., Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) and Health Minister Kai Klose (The Greens) will announce their selection. Laubach in Oberhessen has meanwhile already made first experiences with the Tübingen model. The district of Gießen ordered it to the small town without further ado due to an excessive incidence of 800. Dealers and other traders express themselves rather disillusioned, but also have suggestions for improvement.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

By far not as high as in Laubach, but the central Corona value is still too high in Offenbach as well. There it is more than 240 new infections recorded within a week among 100,000 inhabitants. That is why the city has ordered a curfew, as it did during the second wave. The incidence rose again overnight. That is the second highest value in Hessen.

The Robert Koch Institute reports 832 new corona cases recorded overnight for Hesse after 590 a week ago and 359 14 days ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities have reported 216,091 infections with the coronavirus. That corresponds to 3.2 percent of the country’s population. According to the RKI, the incidence for Hesse is 141 after a further increase, as in Hamburg, compared to 135 in the federal government. That means: The gap has become smaller, as it was sometimes more than ten points on the previous days. At present, only Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the front runner Thuringia have a higher index than Hesse. On the other hand, Thuringia has a very good vaccination rate, unlike Hesse.

Hersfeld-Rotenburg and Offenbach as hotspots

The Hersfeld-Rotenburg district has the relatively highest pollution with a characteristic value of 291. The neighboring Wartburg district in Thuringia comes to 424. Offenbach now has the value 259, while Frankfurt comes to 138. Darmstadt took the 100 mark overnight and is 102. Wiesbaden ranks only one point below the mark from which a region on the RKI’s corona map lights up cherry red. This applies to most of the districts and cities in Hesse, with Hersfeld-Rotenburg and Offenbach appearing dark red.

Only four regions are still bright red with an incidence below 100: Apart from Wiesbaden, these are the districts of Waldeck-Frankenberg, Schwalm-Eder and Rheingau-Taunus. Orange spots with an incidence below 50 have not been found for days. In the meantime, the city and district of Kassel are also beyond the 100 mark. Two weeks ago, the North Hesse metropolis was the scene of a demonstration of so-called lateral thinkers and other mask refusers that got out of hand.

Eleven percent vaccinated in Hessen

In the meantime, a good 1,003,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Hesse. These include almost 691,000 first vaccinations. For the first vaccination rate, Hessen has a value of 11. This relates to the state population as a percentage. In all of Germany, 11.1 percent of people received the first preventive injection against the coronavirus. Saarland is best with a rate of 12.9, ahead of Bremen with 12.8. Rhineland-Palatinate has 12.1 and Thuringia 12.6.

When it comes to second vaccinations, Hessen is two tenths above the national level with a rate of 5.0. The vaccine from Astra-Zeneca has so far played almost no role in the second vaccinations. This is also and especially due to the twelve weeks between the first and second injection. According to the RKI, only 76 doses have been administered here so far. Thuringia has the highest rate with 5.5.

As the Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs announced to the FAZ, there were a good 90 percent fewer new infections in old people’s homes in February than in the high phase of the second wave in December. “For the month of March, which is still ongoing, it is evident that the development remains stable and positive,” said Wiesbaden. In other words: there tend to be fewer new infections. However, five percent of residents of old people’s homes are still not vaccinated.

Vaccination Alliance should help

A vaccination alliance launched last week is intended to involve more resident doctors in the vaccination campaign. At the initiative of Minister of Social Affairs Kai Klose (Die Grünen), the Hesse Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the Hesse State Medical Association, the Hesse Family Doctors Association, the Hesse State Chamber of Pharmacists and the Hessian Pharmacists Association have come together to form this association. It is intended to ensure “regular involvement of the medical profession in vaccination” from April 5th. 30 doctors in private practice in the Wetterau had already vaccinated many patients before the interim stop for the Astra-Zeneca product came. You will be able to resume this offer soon. For the time being, the practices could unfortunately only expect 20 vaccine doses per week.