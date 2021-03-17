D.The Hessian state parliament will also deal with the black-green corona policy on Thursday. In an urgent motion for a resolution, the AfD calls for the “immediate termination of the lockdown”. With a view to the catering industry, the FDP demands: “Promote opening instead of financing closure”.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Meanwhile, consistently unpleasant news about the corona infection in Hesse came from the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. The RKI reports more positive Covid-19 tests recorded overnight than a week ago, as well as more deaths in connection with the pandemic. In addition, the incidence is rapidly approaching the 100 mark. The institute reports almost 30 new infections among 100,000 inhabitants more confirmed within a week than two weeks ago. Seven of the 21 districts as well as Frankfurt and Offenbach appear in red on the RKI map. The incidence has shot up in the Offenbach district in particular. Only Darmstadt and the Schwalm-Eder district are colored orange with a value below 50; the Vogelsberg is now slightly above it.

In view of this, school authorities are increasingly blocking the state’s line of expanding face-to-face teaching towards the end of the month. After the city and district of Offenbach, Hanau and the Main-Kinzig district, the Groß-Gerau district and Fulda have now also canceled; they are among the regions with a high incidence. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) defended the state government’s decision in the state parliament on Tuesday to prepare pupils from the seventh grade with days of attendance again for alternate classes in the school from mid-April onwards.

1174 new cases

The vaccination rate has recently developed positively, although it is unclear when the Astra-Zeneca stop will be reflected in the statistics. Despite the significant increase in cases in the past two weeks, the number of corona patients in the intensive care units of the Hessian clinics has stagnated.

The RKI reports 1174 new cases for Hesse after the usual “dent” caused by delay in reporting from laboratories and health authorities, a strikingly high value compared to the weeks since the beginning of the year. A week ago, it had recorded 857 new cases as of Wednesday and reported 831 seven days earlier. The incidence rose from 65 to 93.4 within 14 days. The infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic a good year ago are now over the 200,000 mark.

After being at the national level for a short time, the Hessian incidence is above the average in Germany. This is 86.2. The new infections reported for Hessen correspond to 8.7 percent of the new cases in the federal government, while the state makes up only eight percent of the total population. 35 other deaths in connection with the pandemic are even 14 percent of the new deaths in the federal government. 6,094 people in Hesse died of or with Covid-19, as the RKI statistics show.

Offenbach continues to be a hotspot

The central Hessian districts of Gießen, Lahn-Dill and Marburg-Biedenkopf as well as the Frankfurt area appear in red on the Corona map. Nationwide Offenbach is further ahead with 167.3 after 94 two weeks ago, followed by the Lahn-Dill-Kreis (148 after 118) and the Offenbach district (130 after 56). The incidence in Hesse’s largest city, Frankfurt, continued to rise, to 105.8 after 77 14 days ago. Frankfurt does not want to take back any easing, at least this week: “Zoos, museums and bookstores remain open for the time being, they also have a good hygiene concept,” said a spokeswoman for the health department.