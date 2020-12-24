Highlights: Pilot made in-air syringe model in support of vaccination of Corona vaccine in Germany

People were shocked at this act of 20-year-old pilot, said – done to spread awareness

Corona vaccination has started in European countries from today, Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved

Berlin

European Union countries battling the havoc of the Corona virus have started vaccination since Sunday. Pleased with the arrival of the vaccine, a German pilot made a model of syringes in the sky while flying 200 kilometers. After which the picture of the flight path of that pilot remains a matter of discussion. In the European countries, vaccination programs are being given to vaccines to protect the corona virus from medical personnel, nursing home employees and leaders.

20-year-old pilot made a model of vaccine

The pilot has been identified as 20-year-old Sami Kramer. Kremer created syringes in a 200-kilometer area after flying from Lake Constance Airport in southern Germany. The flight path of his aircraft was first spotted on Flightradar24, a flight information site. Let us tell you that at least 16 million cases of corona virus have been reported in 27 countries of the European Union and 336000 people have died.

Motive was to create awareness about vaccine

Kramer said his aim was to create awareness among people about the corona virus vaccine. Still relatively many are opposed to vaccination. This flight of mine will also inspire those people to think on this subject and take things forward. He said it was a happy moment because the aviation industry has suffered a lot due to the epidemic.

Preparing to give vaccine to 7 lakh people every week in Germany

Germany officially began its Corona virus vaccination campaign on Sunday. The German government is trying to get the vaccine to about 1.3 million people by the end of this year. There are plans to distribute vaccine supplements every week to 7 lakh people from January.



Vaccination continues in many countries of Europe since Saturday

European Commission chairperson Ursula von der Leyen released a video of the vaccination campaign, calling it a heart-touching moment of unity in the fight to save the Union’s nearly 450 million people from the worst public health crisis of the century. However, in some countries of the European Union, such as Germany, Hungary and Slovakia, vaccination started yesterday.