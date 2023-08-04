Corona vaccines | The result of the pharmaceutical company Moderna collapsed to a loss of more than one billion in the second quarter

According to the Bloomberg news agency, Moderna’s net result fell to a loss in the second quarter for the first time since the end of 2020.

3.8. 21:55

Pharmaceutical technology company As expected, Moderna’s result collapsed in the second quarter of the year from the corresponding time last year, when the market for corona vaccines has weakened with the fading of the pandemic.

The company’s turnover fell by 93 percent in April–June to 344 million dollars. A year earlier, the company’s turnover in the corresponding period was almost 4.75 billion dollars. One dollar corresponds to approximately 0.91 euros.

News agency Bloomberg’s however, the company’s turnover exceeded analysts’ expectations.

In the second quarter, Moderna’s operating profit fell to a loss of almost 1.87 billion dollars, while a year earlier it was almost 2.45 billion dollars profitable. The company’s net result was nearly $1.4 billion in losses.

According to Bloomberg, Moderna’s net result was now in the red for the first time since the end of 2020, when its corona vaccine was approved.

The company’s product development costs increased to 1.15 billion dollars from 710 million dollars in the comparison period.

Modern said in connection with the results announcement that it expects corona vaccines to bring it a turnover of 6-8 billion dollars this year, of which more than two billion was already seen in the first half of the year.

About two billion of the company’s expected sales already belong to contracts made with state actors. However, more attention was attracted by the company’s expectation of sales of 2-4 billion dollars of corona vaccines to the private market during the rest of the year.

According to the company, the final sales figures for corona vaccines depend especially on the vaccination rate seen in the fall in the United States. According to the news agency Reuters, the company expects that the private market for corona vaccines will continue to grow next year as well and will rise to a similar level as the market for influenza vaccines.