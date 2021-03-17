A German government spokesman announced the postponement of the vaccination summit, which the federal and state governments were planning to hold today, Wednesday.

This comes after Germany suspended the vaccination with the AstraZeneca anti-corona virus vaccine, in a precautionary way, until the relationship of the vaccination with this vaccine to blood clots in brain veins was clarified.

The spokesman explained that the conference, which was to be held by phone regarding the vaccination campaign and the participation of general practitioners in the campaign, was postponed until a decision was issued by the European Medicines Agency.

The summit is likely to take place on Friday, after the European Medicines Agency announces its decision expected tomorrow, Thursday.

And the German Ministry of Health suddenly announced, on Monday afternoon, a temporary suspension of vaccination against Corona with the AstraZeneca vaccine, after news of blood clots related to the time of taking the vaccine.

The ministry stated that this measure is a precautionary step preceded by a recommendation for this from the Paul Ehrlich Institute for Vaccines.

During the conference, German Chancellor Angela Merkel intended to consult with heads of state governments on how to proceed with the vaccination strategy, and the consultations were to be specifically about how to involve general practitioners in Germany in the vaccination procedures across the country.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was meant to be used privately in clinics, as it could be stored there as well.

Germany has recorded two million 581,329 cases and 73,656 deaths in total since the start of the epidemic.