The EU Commission recommends increasing the quota to 70 percent by summer. Meanwhile, vaccination certificates are also to be discussed at the summit.

BRUSSELS taz | Despite massive start-up difficulties in many EU countries with the corona vaccination, the vaccination rate should increase to 70 percent by the summer. As early as March, 80 percent of people over the age of 80 and those working in the healthcare system are to be immunized. The EU Commission recommends this in a new template intended for the EU special summit on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the other 26 heads of state and government want to coordinate the further course of action in the corona crisis at their unscheduled video conference. According to the will of EU Council President Charles Michel, they should also discuss the question of whether there should be an EU vaccination certificate and the associated benefits. Greece calls for easier travel for vaccinated people. Portugal is also said to have spoken out in favor.

First of all, however, it is a matter of increasing the vaccination rate. The EU has fallen far behind compared to the USA, Great Britain or Israel. EU countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands have only just started vaccinations, and across Europe the rate is well below 1 percent. Denmark is ahead, Germany is – despite the numerous complaints – almost in the top third.

According to the draft of the EU Commission, concrete targets are important in order to achieve a quick “vaccination”. However, it remains unclear how the member states are to achieve the ambitious goals. The US company Pfizer, which produces the Biontech vaccine, recently warned of problems. Deliveries to Italy were cut by a third.

Vaccination card with benefits remains controversial

It remains controversial whether the vaccinated should receive a vaccination certificate and thus enjoy benefits. The EU Commission advocates a vaccination document that is as precise as possible and recognized in all EU countries. This should make it possible to see who received which vaccine – and where. This is to help track any side effects. The Brussels authority leaves open whether this should also make travel easier. Germany and France have signaled that they believe the debate is premature. First of all, more people have to be vaccinated and clarified whether the vaccination protects against further spread, said European State Secretary Michael Roth.

The EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides called for a hurry. In connection with the corona pandemic, more than 400,000 people have already died in the EU, she said in the European Parliament in Brussels. The corona vaccines are a “powerful instrument in our hands” – now you have to use it quickly.

In the debate that followed, MEPs called for more transparency in the procurement of vaccines. So far only one manufacturer – CureVac – has granted access to the contract. But even in this case, central parts of the text such as the liability clause have been blacked out. The Green MEP Rasmus Andresen described this as unacceptable.

“In order to establish trust in the vaccines, we need full transparency,” said the budget expert. The EU Commission should not stop halfway. “In addition to the contract with the CureVac company, the other contracts with the pharmaceutical companies must also be disclosed.”

The MEPs also spoke out against “health nationalism”. There should be no parallel contracts with individual manufacturers. Germany in particular is suspected of having made collateral agreements with Biontech. However, the EU Commission stated that it did not know anything about it. All EU states are legally bound to the joint orders.