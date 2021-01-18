AstraZeneca’s vaccine will soon be approved in the EU. But what distinguishes it from the active ingredient from Biontech?

In Great Britain the AstraZeneca vaccine already approved.

already approved. The European Union has several A hundred million cans of the vaccine ordered.

of the vaccine ordered. But what is the difference to the Biontech vaccine?

In the past year, numerous companies around the world worked hard on one Coronavirus vaccine worked in the hope of getting the pandemic under control. As echo24.de* reported the received Biontech vaccine first approval in Great Britain, the USA, Canada and also the European Union (EU) followed suit.

Meanwhile also has AstraZeneca vaccine received approval in the UK*. A release from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still pending and is loud gofeminin.de probably take place in February at the earliest. Months ago, the EU 300 million doses of the vaccine ordered. There is also an option for an additional 100 million cans. But what makes them different AstraZeneca and Biontech vaccines?

Coronavirus vaccine: this is how the AstraZeneca active ingredient works

Already the approach to vaccine development is with the two Coronavirus vaccines a completely different one. The new active ingredient from AstraZeneca according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for vaccines and biomedical drugs a so-called vector vaccine.

A chimpanzee cold virus is used, which cannot reproduce in humans, as well as infranken.de reported. But so that the virus against the Coronavirus protects, the gene must be modified so that the blueprint for the production of the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein is included. This spike protein is responsible in the body for allowing the virus to multiply.

Coronavirus vaccine: AstraZeneca relies on best practice

In the body, this blueprint then gets into some body cells, which then start producing this spike protein. Since the body’s immune system is not aware of this protein, it begins to produce antibodies and T cells, which then deal with the before the disease Coronavirus should protect.

So far, however, there are only a few Vaccineswho use the vector method, nevertheless it is considered to be tried and tested and effective. Next to the Coronavirus vaccine Among other things, the active ingredient that protects against Ebola is based on the vector process.

Vaccine against the coronavirus: Biontech relies on new mRNA process

Biontech meanwhile relies on an mRNA-based one vaccine. In contrast to conventional vaccines, according to the Mainz-based company, these contain no viral proteins, “only the information that our own cells need to produce a virus characteristic that triggers the desired immune response”.

AtraZenca’s vaccine is already being vaccinated in the UK. © Gareth Fuller / dpa

This mRNA is released in the body and uses “small, harmless fragments of the Covid-19 virus” to explain to the cells how they can “recognize and attack the virus”. The cells remember this information and thus ensure immunity to the Coronavirus. In addition, not only the replication and spread in the body, but also the transmission to other people should be prevented.

Vaccine against the coronavirus: That’s how effective the active ingredients from AstraZeneca and Biontech are

The mRNA vaccine – which Moderna and CureVac are also developing – by Biontech after two vaccinations, it is around 95 percent effective within three weeks. AstraZeneca assumed protection of just around 70 percent in November 2020.

In the meantime, a team of researchers at Oxford University has found that two weaker Cans a protection of about 90 percent is achieved. At two full cans However, the value was just 62 percent. However, criticism is made that the AstraZeneca vaccine was only tested on subjects under 55 years of age and therefore no information is available on the effectiveness in seniors.

Oxford / Astra vaccine shows about 90% effectiveness in the best dosage (2 vaccinations). Stored in refrigerators, billions of euros will be produced non-profit in 2021 and a study has avoided all severe processes. A sensational success. Congratulations Oxford https://t.co/xkgKfHABkw – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) November 23, 2020

Vaccine against the coronavirus: differentiate between AstraZeneca and Biontech in the overview

Vector vs. mRNA vaccine: The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is using its vaccine against the Coronavirus on the vector method. Biontech, on the other hand, has one vaccine based on the mRNA. Unlike the vector method, this has not yet been used in practice.

The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is using its vaccine against the on the vector method. Biontech, on the other hand, has one based on the mRNA. Unlike the vector method, this has not yet been used in practice. Effectiveness: Both vaccines are highly effective at the correct dosage, but must be administered twice. The active ingredient of AstraZeneca achieves a protection of 90 percent that of Biontech protects about 95 percent from infection.

Both vaccines are highly effective at the correct dosage, but must be administered twice. The active ingredient of achieves a protection of 90 percent that of protects about 95 percent from infection. storage : Storage is one of the great advantages of the AstraZeneca vaccine . During the Biontech active ingredient must be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees, the vector vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator. It is therefore also suitable for medical practices and a nationwide vaccination.

: Storage is one of the great advantages of the . During the must be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees, the vector vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator. It is therefore also suitable for medical practices and a nationwide vaccination. Price: As welt.de reported is the AstraZeneca vaccine also with a price of 1.78 euros per dose also significantly cheaper than that Biontech competitor . This costs around 12 euros per can. The higher costs hang loud welt.de probably related to the manufacturing process.

As welt.de reported is the also with a price of 1.78 euros per dose also significantly cheaper than that . This costs around 12 euros per can. The higher costs hang loud welt.de probably related to the manufacturing process. Side effects: The side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine * hardly differ from those of the Active ingredient from Biontech*. However, there was with that vaccine of the Mainz company several times Problems with allergic reactions*.

