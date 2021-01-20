In Austria, mayors have had themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, although it would have been others’ turn. Chancellor Kurz calls for resignations.

VIENNA taz | Wolfgang Matt, ÖVP mayor of the city of Feldkirch in Austria’s westernmost state, Vorarlberg, came to unintentional celebrities overnight. He claimed the last dose of the Covid 19 vaccination during a visit to a retirement home. And that, although those entitled to claim would still have been present. He had to admit his wrongdoing on Monday in a live interview in the ORF late news.

At first Matt tried to justify himself that the dose was superfluous and would otherwise have had to be disposed of. A doctor present had violently contradicted this representation. The existing vaccine was not even enough for the registered people.

The conservative local politician is not an isolated case. The Vorarlberger news discovered that the 44-year-old Katharina Wöß-Krall, SPÖ mayor of the Rankweil community, probably not quite by chance visited the Haus Klosterreben social center when the elders were vaccinated there.

There was a real parade of politicians in Eberschwang, Upper Austria, where Mayor Josef Bleckenwegner (SPÖ) was accompanied to the home by two vice mayors (SPÖ and FPÖ). “Already when creating the list […] the vaccination coordination of the country did not pay attention to the requirements of the prioritization, “said the home management about the incident.

“Inglorious Practice”

Time and again it happens that in the old people’s and nursing homes, where vaccination is given priority, individual doses are left over, for example because too many have been ordered, patients do not show up or withdraw at the last minute. In such cases, people who happened to be present or even neighbors were vaccinated so that the valuable vaccines would not expire due to their limited shelf life.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, 75, also received an early first immunization. This can at least lead to the fact that he belongs to the vulnerable group after a delicate cancer operation.

The sudden appearance of mayors during the vaccination campaigns has already alarmed the top government. Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) knows of over ten cases, finds this “unacceptable” and on Tuesday issued an undisguised appeal for resignation to those concerned: “You know how to act.” Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) was even clearer: “ This inglorious practice should be stopped. ”And he appealed to the governors to exert influence“ on the resignations ”.

Meanwhile, the Klagenfurt public prosecutor’s office is investigating rumors that the rich and beautiful, who prefer to live in villas on Lake Wörthersee, allow themselves to be promoted to the particularly endangered group with diagnoses of courtesy from willing doctors, or by donations to certain homes, that they order too many doses of vaccines and then the let noble donors come to the train.