D.he unusual circumstances called for unusual measures – this is how Joe Biden’s trade representative Katherine Tai justified the change in government in the discussion about vaccination patents. America’s president now wants to support a global relaxation of patent protection for the coronavirus vaccines. According to reports, this was preceded by an intense internal debate, and lobbyists from the pharmaceutical industry tried to prevent the decision. Vivek Murthy, the government’s chief medical officer, said on Wednesday that it was putting “people above patents”. Only if America works together with other countries can the pandemic be defeated, the “General Surgeon” told the television channel CNN.

The declaration by the Americans is initially not binding. It does not mean that the patents on the vaccines will be released immediately and poorer countries can then start producing cheaper versions. Within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) it is possible to pass such clearances with reference to the emergency situation – India and South Africa had advocated this. However, this has to be done unanimously.

“Monumental moment”

Not only the United States, but also the European Union and other countries have so far opposed it. Biden’s signal could now move into the positions. The United States, as the largest economy, has a crucial role to play in the negotiations. Through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), you also hold the rights to an invention that is a prerequisite for the production of the corona vaccine.

By relaxing patent protection, poorer countries could, at least in theory, make vaccines cheaper – that could help alleviate the global vaccine imbalance. The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the American decision a “monumental moment” in the fight against the pandemic. Biden had promised during the election campaign to press ahead with the release of the patents and in the end decided to stay true to this line despite the opposition of the companies.

He is supported by more than a hundred Democratic Congressmen. Commentators who are otherwise critical of the president also praised him for this. The left-wing journalist Krystal Ball wrote on Twitter that the pharmaceutical industry had tried everything to change the president’s mind: “Biden’s willingness to stand up to them is really fantastic to look at.”

Others reacted negatively. The more conservative newspaper “Wall Street Journal” asked: “Who will invest in therapies of the future when the White House helps other governments steal?” With the decision, the president wanted above all to please the progressives in his party. This “robbery” will not end well in the long term. The newspaper argued that there are already rules within the WTO for licensing agreements with poorer countries that could have been used. The stock prices of vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer initially plummeted after the announcement from the White House.

Meanwhile, experts put the importance of Biden’s move into perspective. The negotiations in the WTO would drag on and ultimately Biden’s step was symbolic, said economist Craig Garthwaite from Northwestern University. The Americans just wanted to show that they take the catastrophic situation in India seriously, he told the Yahoo Finance website. Bioethicist Arthur Caplan from New York University described Biden’s signal as “pointless”, since the real crisis for the countries concerned lies in the production area.

Even if the patents were released quickly, the problem would not be solved that quickly because the knowledge and capacities for production were lacking in many places, said Caplan. Pfizer boss Albert Bourla recently emphasized in an interview that 19 countries are already involved in the procurement of the ingredients and the manufacture of the vaccines and that the technology for manufacturing them on this large scale did not exist until recently.

Exporting vaccine is the simpler solution

Exporting vaccine that has already been stored seems to be easier. Many Democrats are calling for Biden to take faster steps so that excess cans can be shipped from the United States to other countries. He had promised that too in the election campaign. By the end of May at the latest, the president should achieve his goal of having enough vaccine for everyone in the country – the immunization campaign is currently slowing down because not everyone wants to be vaccinated.

The United States currently has large stocks of Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine, which is not yet inoculated in the country. The government announced that it would export 60 million doses of the agent to India as soon as the substance had passed further safety checks.