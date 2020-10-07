Who is ahead in the global vaccine race? More than 160 vaccines of Corona are developing worldwide. The vaccines that are expected to be the most are as follows. Oxford-Astragenka’s Vaccine – Phase 2/3 in Trial

Moderna Vaccine – In Phase 3 Trial

Pfizer’s Vaccine – Phase 2/3 in Trial

Vaccine (China) of Cyanopharm, Cyanowac and Cancino Biologics – Phase 3 Trial Developing vaccine in India Kovsheild (Oxford-AstraZeneca) – Phase 2 trial

Covaxin – phase 2 trial

Jyakov-de-phase 2 trial

Reliance will start trials on humans next year Another name has been added to the corona virus vaccine race. Of Reliance Life Sciences (RLS). Owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the company is developing a covid vaccine. From this month, the vaccine will start pre-clinical studies on animals. The vaccine produced by Reliance is the recombinant protein based covid vaccine. In the first quarter of 2021, humans are expected to reach trial stage. In the Kovid-19 era, the company has operated from test kits to laboratory. Now the company wants to get into the field of vaccine development, manufacturing and distribution.

Vaccine will come by the end of 2020: WHO The WHO chief said Geneva said that by the end of this year an authentic vaccine for the corona virus could be ready. At the WHO Executive Board meeting, we said that we would need the vaccine and hope to have a vaccine by the end of this year. He called for solidarity and political commitment among all leaders to ensure equitable distribution when the vaccine is available. Read full news

China is beating WHO for its vaccine China has produced several Corona vaccines. Now he wants the WHO to help him deliver it to the world. Thousands have been given vaccines in China, but no clinical trial of any vaccine has been completed. Because of this, experts are expressing concern about whether vaccine is safe or not. A section is also saying that since the corona spread from China, countries would hesitate to buy vaccine from it. If the WHO promotes its vaccine, then Chinese companies can make strong profits.

Angry with WHO, America took a big step The US is now out of COVAX’s attempt to develop and distribute the corona virus vaccine at the global level. The White House said on Tuesday that it has taken the decision because of the World Health Organization’s involvement with the initiative. “The US will continue to try to defeat the virus from international allies, but we will not be controlled by multilateral institutions with corrupt WHO and Chinese influence,” the statement said.

Six Indian companies have now started searching for Covid-19 vaccine. The latest name in this list is Reliance Life Sciences. It has joined six pharmaceutical companies in the country that have received regulatory approval to develop vaccine against the corona virus. Companies like Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Zydus Cadila are also developing / testing vaccine. The government hopes to have two vaccines ready by the first quarter of next year. At the same time, WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adnom Gabries has expressed hope that the vaccine may be available by the end of this year. He said that we should spend all our energy fighting the virus.