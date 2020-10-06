Highlights: Corona vaccine may come to India by March next year

At least 2 domestic companies may launch vaccine early next year

Government has made big preparations for vaccine, list has been sought from states

new Delhi

Scientists from all over the world are doing research on a war footing for the Corona Pandemic vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine Updates). Some vaccines have also reached the third phase of the trial. At the same time, in India, at least two out of three vaccines are expected to be launched by March next year. The government has also started preparing for vaccine distribution and management. In fact, the government is also expected to get the vaccine of Kovid-19 by early next year.

Know why the government has so much hope

A meeting with the government and top vaccine manufacturers on Thursday indicated that the first batch of Corona vaccine could be launched by March. However, all this will depend on the success of the Phase III trial of the vaccine and the clearance of experts.

Big preparations have started regarding vaccine

Government sources told ET, “The timeline of the vaccine, the approval process from regulatory institutions, availability of vaccine, distribution and other challenges were discussed in the meeting.” Senior officials of the vaccine companies Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila attended the meeting chaired by Vinod Paul, a member of NITI Aayog.



Vaccine will be available in March?

Sources said that in the meeting, Secretaries of important ministries, Health Department, ICMR and Pharmaceuticals also participated in this meeting held on 1 October. He said that if everything goes well, March may be the month when the vaccine can be launched.

Vaccine progress report sought

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that the government is planning to provide vaccines to 20-25 crore people by July 2021. He said that by that time the government could get 400–500 million vaccine doses. Another source said that vaccine manufacturers have also been asked for the progress report of the vaccine, besides the number of vaccines and the need for any help from the government. However, the government has not yet assured the vaccine manufacturers how many doses of vaccine they will buy from them.

States to provide information by the end of October

Industry sources said that at this time we are doing everything at our own risk. The Health Minister had said, ‘A high-level expert panel is taking all kinds of discovery of the vaccine. States have been asked to send information about people being vaccinated by the end of October.



Plan to give them vaccine first

The government’s top priority is to vaccinate frontline healthworkers. The Ministry of Health is currently working on a format in which the vaccine will be given first to health workers, especially according to the list submitted by the state governments.

Government took loan from World Bank

The government has also taken a loan of Rs 15,000 crore from World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Asian Development Bank to deal with Kovid. Apart from this, the resources of the states and other agencies are being helped by the budget resources.



‘Government will make vaccine available to all’

The Union Minister said that the loan is on reimbursement basis and the government is not dependent on these funds. Providing vaccine to all the people of the country is the priority of the government and there will be no hindrance in meeting this goal.