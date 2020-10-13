The WHO hoped on Monday that a vaccine could be registered by the end of this year or by early 2021. World Health Organization (WHO) top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that we have 40 contenders for the vaccine globally. Of these, 10 are on Phase III clinical trials.

Swaminathan said that we would soon get to know both their impact and safety. We expect the vaccine to be available from December 2020 to early 2021. Many countries are working on dozens of vaccines but, as yet, have not passed any of the WHO-approved Phase III trials.

Several vaccines are expected to be registered by the end of this year. Adequate test data will be available for registration by December 2020.