new Delhi: Two vaccines in India have received government approval to fight the Corona epidemic. Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ and the Serum Institute’s Kovishield vaccine are currently allowed to use emergency. One of these two vaccines is indigenous to India Biotech Kovacine. At the same time, the serum is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. This is the important question that which of these two companies is the better vaccine.

Bharat Biotech company, which manufactures covicin, is based in Hyderabad, while Serum Institute, a vaccine manufacturing company named Kovishield is based in Pune. From the DCGI, which has been approved for emergency use on both these vaccines, well-known doctors and scientists of the country have also said that the vaccine is effective.

The WHO has also welcomed the success of Indian scientists on the vaccine. The WHO issued a statement saying that this would help in curbing the epidemic in South East Asia.

Vaccines developed with different technology

Different techniques have been used to make ‘covicin’ and ‘coviciled’ vaccines. ‘Kovaxin’ has been prepared by deactivating Kovid-19. ICMR had given the biotic virus to Bharat Biotech. By neutralizing this virus, Bharat Biotech has prepared the vaccine.

Whereas the ‘covishield’ vaccine has been developed by inactivating adenoviruses. The first chimpanzee has been prepared by applying genetic material to the spine protein of SARS-CoV-2 over an inactive cold-resistant adenovirus.

Which vaccine is more effective during the trial

So far 23,745 and 22,500 people have participated in the trials of Kovishield and Kovaxin respectively. The ‘Kovishield’ prepared by the Serum Institute has been found to be 70.4 percent effective in the trial. Whereas Bharat Biotech’s covaxine has been considered 100% effective in trials. However, the third phase of the trial of both vaccines is going on.

One similarity between the two companies is that both vaccines are two-dose. That is, to deal with the virus, two doses of covicild or covaxine have to be taken. There should be a difference of four weeks between them.

What is the difference in price

According to the report, the price of covaxine can be less than Rs 100. Bharat Biotech has spent around 350 to 400 crores in the manufacture of vaccine. While the price of the Kovishield vaccine can be between 500 and 600 rupees. Both vaccines can be kept at temperatures ranging from 2 ° C to 8 ° C.

read this also-

Exclusive: Government will get ‘Kovishield’ vaccine for Rs 200 in private, Rs 1000 – Adar Poonawala

How is corona vaccine, from trial to safety, know what the principal investigator Dr. Sanjay Rai says