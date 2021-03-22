When it comes to the corona vaccine, the EU is now hitting harder tones. But an export stop could turn into a nasty boomerang.

Update from March 22nd, 6:20 p.m .: In the dispute over the export bans of coronavirus vaccination doses, the federal government is behind the EU Commission. A government spokesman in Berlin said that member states must receive the vaccine doses specified in the contract.

While the EU has exported 34 million cans to 30 countries since the beginning of February, the USA and Great Britain have delivered “almost nothing” to other countries. For this reason, the EU export directive must be adapted. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom Angela Merkel spoke about the export restrictions on Sunday, warned the EU against this step.

Brussels – The EU continues to suffer from a huge shortage of corona vaccines. Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has therefore now struck tougher notes and even brought an export ban into play. This primarily means Astrazeneca. But that could turn into a bad boomerang for the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen threatened further export restrictions at the weekend, especially against Astrazeneca and Great Britain. She also made direct vaccine donations to poorer countries in an interview with the Funke media group currently a rejection. The EU itself had already brought new export requirements into play on Wednesday. She left the details open.

Corona vaccine dispute: EU threatens Astrazeneca and Great Britain

According to the information, at least 41 million doses of vaccine have been exported from the EU since February 1st. Ten million went to Great Britain alone. And this despite the fact that the doses in the EU are scarce.

“I cannot explain to European citizens why we are exporting millions of doses of vaccine to countries that have vaccinated themselves

produce – and none of which comes back, ”said von der Leyen in the interview. “We are open, but we have to

be proportionate and reciprocal. “

Astrazeneca delivered just under 30 percent of the agreed quantities in the first quarter. According to the contract, the EU must also get Astrazeneca cans from factories in Great Britain, which is becoming more and more the vaccination primer. However: “We didn’t get anything from the British while we were supplying them with vaccine,” said von der Leyen.

Corona vaccine scandal: von der Leyen with tough announcement

The tough announcement: “We have the option of prohibiting a planned export. That is the message to Astrazeneca: You first fulfill your contract with Europe before you start delivering to other countries. “

In the UK, these statements sparked outrage. According to Financial Times have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson von der Leyen of a “vaccine war”. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called Sky News to a collective action. And the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers also turned to the Doctors newspaper against an EU export ban because this could “cause the entire logistics chain to stumble”.

Corona vaccine: Export ban could become a boomerang for the EU

But an export stop could also turn into a boomerang. The British Telegraph had previously reported that Biontech / Pfizer obtained important ingredients for production in the EU from Great Britain. This was also confirmed by EU circles at the weekend. In this respect, an export ban by the EU could, conversely, mean that less vaccine can also be produced within the EU. Everyone would suffer as a result.

However, it was said from Brussels that the EU is not aiming at all to stop vaccine deliveries to the UK. Rather, it is about reciprocity and proportionality. EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told BBC: “We supply vaccines to the UK so I think it’s all about openness and transparency.”

Vaccines are a hot topic at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday. However, due to the rapidly increasing number of infections in Europe, the meeting of the heads of state and government cannot take place in Brussels. EU Council President Charles Michel is planning one instead

Video conference, as his spokesman announced on Sunday.

In Germany, the next steps in the pandemic will be discussed on Monday. A draft resolution creates a stir in advance. (dpa / rjs)