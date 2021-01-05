new Delhi: The Kovid-19 vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Company has been approved for emergency use through India’s drug regulator. However, it is being severely criticized and Bharat Biotech rejected these criticisms and said that it has a record of safe and effective vaccine production and all its data are transparent. In fact, due to the verbal war between the BJP and the Congress over cocaine, the controversy increased and some leaders of the opposition party have also raised questions about the approval of the Bharat Biotech vaccine.

Covaxine approval has been questioned by industry experts and some Congress leaders and concerns over the lack of Phase III test data, to which Bharat Biotech President (CMD) Krishna Illa said that with 200 percent honesty Clinical trials are still being criticized. He said that sufficient data has already been disclosed and it is available online for the people. He suggested that the vaccine is being targeted because it is a product of an Indian company.

He said that covaxine meets medical needs and has created excellent safety data and its disease-resistant capacity is solid. Illa said that the data related to the effectiveness of the third phase of the cocaine will be available by March. He said, ‘We do clinical trials with 200 percent honesty and yet we are being criticized. Bharat Biotech vaccine is not inferior to Pfizer vaccine.

Data will be available by the end of March

Illa said that till the third phase of the cocaine, the efficacy data will be available by the end of March. No analysis has been done about the efficacy of Phase III yet. He said that Indian companies are being targeted. They are being called inferior. He said that it is wrong to say that the data of Bharat Biotech is not transparent and he counted the number of publications of the company.

He said that the approval for emergency use is based on the Indian government’s 2019 rules. He said that Bharat Biotech first detected the Zika virus and was the first company to file a global patent for the vaccines of Zika and Chikungunya.

Approved as backup

Amidst the controversy, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said that Bharat Biotech vaccine has been approved as a backup only for emergencies and dismissed claims that the entire process of vaccine was fast tracked. was done.

He said, ‘If there is an increase in cases, then we will need big doses of vaccines and then we can use Bharat Biotech vaccines. India biotech vaccine is for backup. He said that no clinical trials were fast tracked in terms of safety and effectiveness. It has been fast tracked to get the approval of the regulator, which normally takes more time to go from one phase to another.

The Government of India has said that the Government of India has approved the vaccine Covishield of Oxford and the indigenously developed Covicin made through Serum Institute of India, a major achievement for the scientists and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world’s largest vaccination campaign against the corona virus is going to start in the country. He said in a program that the country takes pride in the contribution of its scientists and technicians for this.

How much will it cost

At the same time, the vaccines of Oxford University developed through AstraZeneca in Britain started to be applied on Monday. The vaccine was administered to an 82-year-old elderly patient who is a dialysis patient. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Indian drug maker Serum Institute of India, said that it would cost the government of India three to four dollars (Rs 219 to 292) per vaccine and it would double the price in the market when it starts selling. SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has license to produce the vaccine and has prepared around five crore doses.

The CEO said that the company will sell Kovishield in the first phase to the Government of India and GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization) countries and after that it will be launched in the market. The central government is preparing for the vaccination campaign in coordination with the states and union territories and on January 2, it was rehearsed across the country.

Adequate vaccine reserves in the country

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on Monday that adequate vaccine reserves are available in the country for the first stage vaccination of people battling the corona epidemic, including health workers. Paul is also the chairman of the National Expert Group on vaccination of Kovid-19. He said that the government would soon disclose its plan for the purchase and distribution of the vaccine.

