Highlights: Preparations for war level are going on on Corona vaccine all over the world

India has now started preparations for the next round

It is believed that a corona vaccine may arrive by early next year.

Sushmi Dey, New Delhi

Research for Corona Vaccine Updates continues on a war footing all over the world. It is expected that by next year, there will be a vaccine for this deadly disease. Meanwhile, preparations for the next phase of vaccine in India have now started. In fact, the Center has also asked the states for their opinion on the plan to prepare and distribute sufficient capacity for storage of corona vaccine.

Work on a plan to bring vaccine to remote area

It is being told that the idea behind this is that as soon as the vaccine arrives in the market, there should be an arrangement to immediately reach it even to the far-flung people of the country. The Center has asked states and union territories to prepare for the storage and maintenance of the vaccine.



The Union Health Ministry wrote a letter to the states

The Union Health Ministry has written to states and union territories, saying, “Effective immunity is necessary to prevent the Kovid-19 pandemic and equally important is the ability to store and maintain the vaccine.”

In total 5 different vaccine trials

Let us know that at this time a human trial of three vaccines is going on in India. In this, the vaccines of Oxford University and AstraZeneca have already reached the third stage of the trial. The Pune-based Serum Institute is undergoing vaccine trials and is also a vaccine partner for AstraZeneca for middle and low income countries. Two local vaccines in the country are also completing Phase II trials. These include the vaccines of Bharat Biotech and Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

‘Planning for delivery of vaccine in advance’

Researcher Anant Bhan of Global Health and Biotics and Health Policy said, ‘The maintenance of the vaccine is going to be important. In this, the Center and states will have to fix their structure. Everything from the temperature of the vaccine to it has to be paid attention to. In addition to this, additional resources will be required to deliver the vaccine to remote areas. He said that for this planning needs to be done right now.