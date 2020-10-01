Research on Corona Vaccine in India is also underway in India and it is expected to be available early next year. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said that 3 companies in the country are involved in the vaccine race and it is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2021. India has also started a website for the corona vaccine. All information related to the development of vaccine in the country can be found at vaccine.icmr.org.in.

Corona in World has caused havoc all over the world. This deadly disease has swallowed 10 lakh people so far. All countries are engaged in finding the Corona Vaccine Updates of this dangerous virus. Oxford Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine and American biotech company Moderna have high expectations from the world.

Raises expectations from Moderna’s vaccine



The first phase trial of the vaccine from American biotech company Moderna revealed that it led to a strong immune response in the elderly. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the experimental vaccine mRNA-1273 was well tolerated by the individuals involved in the trial.

Impact test on elderly needs



It is important to test how the vaccine affects people during research. The first phase of testing began on 16 March 2020 and was later extended by about a month to register the elderly. The scientists said 40 healthy volunteers were registered under the test. Of these, 20 were 56 to 70 years old and 20 were 71 years or more.

Second Kovid-19 vaccine also ready in Russia?



Meanwhile, there are also reports that the human trials phase of another vaccine in Russia has been completed. News agency RIA quoted ‘Rospotrebnadzor’ as saying that Russia has completed a human trial of the second corona vaccine developed by the Siberia Vector Institute. The institute had informed the completion of the initial phase trial of its vaccine earlier this month. Let us know that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the introduction of ‘Sputnik V’ and said that this vaccine has been applied to his daughters.

3 vaccine trials in India in stages



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that 3 vaccine companies in India are engaged in the preparation of the corona virus vaccine and their trials are going on in different stages. He had hoped that the Corona vaccine would become available in India in the first quarter of 2021.