Highlights: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed that preparations for the vaccine in the first phase have been completed.

The list of people who will be given the corona vaccine is ready. Health and frontline workers will first be vaccinated.

Preparations are underway to repair the cold storage system. Simultaneously, emphasis is being given on improving syringe and power system.

new Delhi

Vaccination is being planned in the country. For this, information has been sought from the states. The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, told today that the preparations for vaccination in the first phase have been completed. Initially, the list of people who will be given the corona vaccine is ready. Health and frontline workers will first be vaccinated. After this, people over 50 years of age will be vaccinated.

Emphasis on repairing cold storage

According to the Health Minister, instructions have been given in this regard at the state governments, district officials and block levels. Everyone has been asked to fix the ground staff, logistics, so that once the vaccine is allowed the vaccination campaign can start and there is no problem. Preparations are underway to repair the cold storage system. Simultaneously, emphasis is being given on improving syringe and power system. Preparations are being done for the block level from the district. People are being trained for vaccination campaign.

Monitoring of preparations through video conferencing

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan today reviewed the preparations for the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. He held a review meeting with the Delhi government through video conferencing. Let us tell you that on January 2, a dry run will be done in all the states and union territories of the country. According to the instructions of the government, states will have to mark their two cities. After this, the entire process of reaching the vaccine in these cities, going to the hospital, then giving doses will be followed, it is like a rehearsal.