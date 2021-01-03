Ever since the beginning of the new year, there has been continuous good news about the Corona vaccine. Following the recommendation of the Expert Committee, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Kovishield of Serum Institute and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for emergency use in India. In addition, Zydus Cadila vaccine ‘Zykov-D’ has been approved for Phase III clinical trials.After approving the emergency use of both vaccines, PM Modi tweeted – ‘DCGI has approved the Covishield of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Kovaxine. Congratulations to India. Congratulations to all our hardworking scientists and innovators. ‘Connecting the Corona vaccine with self-reliant India, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of pride for the citizens of the country that both the vaccines which have been approved for emergency use have been manufactured in India. This shows how hard the scientists of our country are working in the campaign to build a self-reliant India.

Adar Poonawala said – Happy New Year

CEO of Serum Institute of India, Pune, Adar Poonawala also gave information by tweeting about this. He tweeted- Happy New Year to all. Kovishield, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine has been approved. Safe and effective, this vaccine is set to roll-out in the coming weeks.

If there is a little doubt then we do not approve

DCGI Director VG Somani said- ‘If there was a little doubt about security, we would not approve of any such thing. These vaccines are 100% safe. Some side effects such as mild fever, pain, and allergies are common to every vaccine. The claim that people can become impotent with the vaccine is totally nonsense. ‘