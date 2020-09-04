Novavax vaccine trial was conducted on 131 people The Phase 1/2 trial of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine was conducted on 131 healthy people. Researchers dosed individuals between 18 and 59 years old. 83 volunteers received booster dose, 25 were given normal dose while 23 were given placebo. Everyone was given a second dose for 21 days.

Mostly no vaccine reaction According to the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the researchers conducted the primary analysis on the 35th day. Most participants had a very mild negative effect. Most people have not had any reaction with the vaccine. One had a slight fever that lasted a day after receiving the second dose.

Made more antibodies than recovering ones According to Study, people who were given two doses of booster had 4 to 6 times more antibodies than those who had recovered from covid. CD4 + T cell response was also seen from booster dose. T cells are immune cells that help the body fight infection.

Novavax vaccine can be stored comfortably Novavax says that its Corona vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is fully stable. According to the company, the vaccine can be kept between 2 ° to 8 ° in liquid formulations. Before this, cold chain management can be done easily only in the existing infrastructure.

J&J vaccine effective on mice Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that its corona vaccine has been successful in preventing severe disease in a group of Syrian rats. The company said that antibodies developed in the mice that were vaccinated. They also lost less weight than mice not inoculated.

Phase 3 trial will start this month J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stofels said in a press release that the Phase 3 trial of the vaccine is planned to begin this month. According to the study published on Thursday in the medical journal Nature Medicine, the mice given the vaccine did not have any serious clinical disease.

Worldwide, more than 34 vaccines of corona virus are undergoing clinical trials (34 Coronavirus vaccine in clinical trials). Eight of these are in the final stage, in which they are being trialled on humans. At least 8 vaccine candidates are being developed in India, two of which are in Phase-2 trials. Oxford University vaccine is undergoing Phase 3 trial in India. A day earlier, the American company Novavax released data on the initial trial of its Kovid-19 vaccine. The company stated that its vaccine NVX ‑ CoV2373 is safe for use and triggers an immune response. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Thursday that its Corona vaccine proved to be effective on Ad26 animals.