Detectives engaged in stealing vaccine data! Intelligence agencies have also been involved in this in view of Mara-Marie for Corona Vaccine. The New York Times details Russian and Chinese hackers’ attempts in an article. According to the report, Russia targeted the vaccine research network of the US, Canada and the UK, while China tried to hack the university where the vaccine trial took place. Iran has also stepped up efforts to steal vaccine data.

No vaccine is even 50% effective against corona: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) has made a big statement about covid vaccine. This global organization said that according to our criteria, no vaccine reached the advanced stage of clinical trials is even 50% effective against the corona virus. WHO said that we do not expect that by next year i.e. 2021, all the people of the world will get vaccine supplements. Read full report

Corona vaccine will not be effective! According to an editorial in ICMR’s Indian Journal of Medical Research, “New studies suggest corona infection may occur again. It states that long-term absence of the immune system proves effective for the vaccine.” It will also be affected. The real effect of the vaccine will be known when it will be used on different populations in the coming months. Read full report

Russian corona vaccine derived ‘safe’ Russia launched the ‘Spaniard V’ Kovid vaccine last month. Experts around the world were strongly critical of Russia for launching an adequate trial vaccine. Now according to a research published in ‘The Lancet’, this vaccine has been found to be ‘safe’. Vaccine had no side effects on participants and was also successful in producing covid antibodies in the body. Vaccine generated T-cells in 28 days.

Corona vaccine in India is undergoing vigorous trials in India. India Biotech-made vaccine Covaxin has been approved for the second round of trials on humans. Once the Ethics Committee gives approval, then the Phase 2 trial will begin. The Subject Expert Committee has said that 380 people should be tried this time. ICMR-Bharat Biotech jointly developed this vaccine. It is an ‘activated’ vaccine, meaning the virus has been killed in it so that antibodies can be produced against the body when given a dose. In the first phase, this vaccine was found to be completely safe. It was tried on 375 people across the country.