There is relief news for people waiting for a long time for the Corona virus vaccine in the country. Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawala said on Monday that SII currently has 4-5 crore Kovishield supplements. He hoped that soon the government would approve ‘Kovishield’ for emergency use. Adar Poonawala said, “We already have 4-5 crore doses of Kovishield. Once we get the regulatory approval in a few days, then after that the government will have the responsibility of how and how soon it buys it. We will make 300 million doses by July 2021. ”

He further said that India is part of ‘Kovacs’. Because of this, 50 percent of what we make will be for India and Kovacs countries. India is a country with a large population and may give India the first dose of 50 million. Poonawala said that in the first six months of the year 2021, shortages of vaccine will be seen all over the world. Nobody can help that. But when other vaccine manufacturers also start supplying in August-September 2021, it will be easy to get the vaccine available.

‘Evaluation of Kovishield’s data’

Asked if there was any concern regarding the approval of the Corona vaccine, Poonawala said, “Regulators are evaluating the data … a lot of people keep raising issues. There is nothing to worry about. 92 95% of the vaccine is effective. In Britain, the emergency use of the vaccine may be in late December or January, and that is what we are expecting for India as well. We should wait for some good news. “

The first six months of 2021 will see a shortage globally. Nobody can help that. But we will see easing off by August-September 2021 as other vaccine manufactures also being able to supply: Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India https://t.co/itZfWEj2FN – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Kovishield can be approved this week

The Subject Expert Committee (SKSCO) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) may approve the emergency vaccine ‘Kovishield’ of Oxford this week for emergency use. Government sources have given this information. Let us know that the Serum Institute of India is manufacturing and testing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona virus vaccine in India. Last week submitted additional data to the National Drugs Regulator. On the condition of anonymity, a government official told the associate newspaper ‘Hindustan Times’ that a meeting of the subject expert committee is likely to be called this week. It is believed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may be the first vaccine to be approved for emergency use in India.