After getting the approval of two vaccines of Corona virus, the Central Government has given good news to the countrymen on vaccination. The government has stated that it is ready to rollout the vaccine within 10 days of the approval. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the burden on health infrastructure in the country has been reduced considerably due to the decrease in corona cases.

Addressing the press conference, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “We are ready to roll out the vaccine within 10 days of getting approval for emergency use.” However, the final decision will have to be taken by the government. ”DCGI last week approved the Covishield of Serum Institute of India and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for emergency use.

Talking about the vaccination process, the Health Secretary stated that health workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as beneficiaries, as their data is stored in a bulk database. Rajesh Bhushan said, “When we come in the population priority group, the provision of registration or editing of data will be used. The system allows session allocation electronically. This process will be digital.

Rajesh Bhushan further said, “The number of active cases of corona virus in India has come down from 2.5 lakhs and is continuously decreasing. This has significantly reduced the burden on health infrastructure. At the same time, the positivity rate is at 1.97 percent. ”He further said that 43.96 percent of the total active patients are in health centers, while 56.04 percent patients are undergoing treatment at home.

Number of people who get close to 10 million

Let us know that the number of people recovering from infection in India is approaching one crore. The number of people recovered so far is 99,75,958. Out of the newly corrected 29,091 people, 82.62 percent people belong to ten states and union territories. Maharashtra has the highest number of 10,362 people recovering in a single day, while Kerala has 5145 and Chhattisgarh 1349. Ten states and union territories have 80.05 per cent stake in new cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has seen 4875 new cases while Kerala has 3021 new cases and Chhattisgarh has 1147 new cases.