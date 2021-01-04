Highlights: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav once again clarified his statement

Scientists have appreciated the Chief Minister of Progressive Samajwadi Party and former UP Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav amid the ongoing politics of vaccination of Corona virus across the country. Shivpal Yadav said at an event of his party on Monday that scientists have prepared medicine with great effort, for which they deserve congratulations. At the same time, after two days of trouble, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav also said that he never questioned the working of scientists regarding the vaccine.

First of all, Shivpal Singh Yadav said in his party’s business meeting program on Monday that we welcome the wisdom of scientists. They have worked hard to create the Corona vaccine. The intelligence and talent of such scientists should be respected. Shortly after Shivpal’s statement, an explanation came from former UP CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav said- Government’s job to clear doubts

Akhilesh Yadav said in his clarification after giving the statement of not getting the vaccine earlier that I or Samajwadi Party never questioned experts, scientists or researchers. If there is any doubt about the vaccine in anyone’s mind, then it is the responsibility of the government how to overcome it. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said in a press conference that he would not get the vaccine to be installed in the BJP government.

Adding vaccine to political party is not right: Aparna

After this statement of Akhilesh Yadav, where his opposition parties criticized him. On the other hand, the people of Mulayam’s family also did not justify this statement. Aparna Yadav Bisht, wife of Akhilesh Yadav’s brother Prateek, said that scientists have made this drug with great effort. Aparna said that it would not be right to link the vaccine to any one political party.

Congress supported the statement

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has come under attack from his opponents for his statement about the Corona vaccine, but Congress leaders are supporting him. Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the Modi government’s attitude towards the leaders of the opposition has been such that it is engaged in destroying all politically. In such a situation, if someone has many doubts about the vaccine, it is the duty of the government to take them in confidence.