Highlights: Corona vaccine to be run in two districts of Punjab on 28-29 December

Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar will have dry runs at 5-5 places

The status quo will be monitored through the Co-Win mobile app

Chandigarh

India is fully prepared to get rid of Corona epidemic. Preparations are on for vaccination in the country. Meanwhile, the news is that the government has selected two districts of Punjab for the dry run of the Corona vaccine. A dry run of the Corona vaccine will be conducted on 28 and 29 December in these two districts.

There will be a dry run in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

According to the state information and public relations department of Punjab, the central government has selected Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Punjab for the dry run of the corona vaccine. A dry run of the vaccine will be conducted on December 28 and 29 at 5-5 places in these two districts.

Will be monitored through the Co-Win mobile app

The status quo of the Co-Win mobile app designed to apply the Corona vaccine during the dry run will also be seen that will add many aspects, information, and necessary data related to the vaccine online. Co-Win is a digital platform that will allow real-time monitoring of Kovid-19 vaccine delivery. Dr. Harshvardhan had said, ‘Co-Win’ has been developed as a platform where the vaccine will be tracked along with its temperature. It will also keep the details of the potential beneficiary till it gets a second dose and a certificate is generated.

What would be the dry run of the vaccine

Dry run is done before applying any vaccine because if there is any deficiency then it will be known and can be improved. The dry run will be exactly the same as the vaccine. Although the vaccine will not be given to the people, only the data of those people will be taken, it will be uploaded. Many things like micro planning, session site management and securing online data will be tested.

The first batch of vaccine will arrive in Delhi on 28 December

The central government has come up with a plan to eradicate the corona virus in the country and soon people will start getting vaccinated with the Kovid-19 vaccine. The first consignment of Corona Vaccine In India is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on 28 December. Let us know that four different companies are preparing the Corona vaccine in the country. However, it has not yet been confirmed as to which company will be the first consignment of the vaccine coming on December 28.

(With input from news agency ANI)

