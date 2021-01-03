The Health Department has decided to run Corona Vaccination again on Tuesday. This time instead of six, practice will be done in 12 hospitals from 10 am to 12 noon. Apart from this, a meeting has also been called on Sunday to review the shortcomings found in the first phase. District Immunization Officer Dr. MK Singh said that a strategy will be prepared to overcome the problems faced in the first phase.This time Medanta Hospital, Lokbandhu Hospital, Era Medical College, Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital, CHC Indiranagar and CHC Kakori will also be made centers. In the dry run on January 2, 6 centers including Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, KGMU and SGPGI were selected in Lucknow.

Why Dry Run of Covid Vaccination

The entire exercise is being done so that it can be plugged before launching the final campaign. In addition, the program managers involved in the campaign will also get hands-on experience. Indeed, the screening process of mobilization and vaccination of Kovid-19 vaccines from rehearsals, coordination between the use of covin in the field, planning, implementation, reporting, identifying challenges, guidance on actual implementation, if any improvement is needed Marking, etc. will be detected.

What is dry run?

Dry run means that there will be a mock drill of the entire vaccination process. That means everything will be the same as what is going on in the vaccination campaign, except vaccine administration. This means that the dummy will leave the vaccine cold store and reach the vaccination center. Crowd management will also be tested on the sites. Real-time monitoring of vaccine will also be tested. Overall, it will be everything except the original vaccine.