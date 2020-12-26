new Delhi: Delhi policemen will soon be given the corona vaccine. Date, time and place information will be given on mobile. By January 3, the order has been ordered to update the mobile numbers of all police personnel in the data.

Countryside Corona virus vaccine has been waiting for its arrival in the market soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed the hope of the introduction of this vaccine in the month of January. In such a situation, the department of front warriors Delhi Police personnel who played an important role in the fight with Corona has started preparations for vaccination. Special CP Operation Muktesh Chandra in Delhi Police has written a letter to all Special CP, Joint CP and DCP. In this letter, the mobile number of all police personnel has been ordered to be updated in Delhi Police’s data by January 3. It is also written that Kovid vaccination will be started soon for all the policemen, and information about date, time and place of vaccination will be sent to the police personnel on their mobile.

Police personnel will be vaccinated in a phased manner

According to police officials, first the police personnel above 50 years of age will be given the Kovid vaccine. The number two police personnel who became Corona positive. After this, the vaccine will be placed on the remaining police personnel at number three. By creating a category in this manner, all police personnel will be vaccinated with Kovid within a short time.

There are about 80 thousand policemen in Delhi Police

There are about 80,000 policemen in the Delhi Police, who during this epidemic continuously have their duty in the field, on the streets, on hospitals, in the markets. In this case, the chances of getting corona infected increases. So far, around 72 hundred policemen of Delhi Police have been infected with Corona virus. 27 have also died. In such a situation, it is important that the first front warrior is vaccinated by these policemen, on which the officers of Delhi Police have also started all preparations on their behalf.

