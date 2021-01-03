Highlights: Health Minister Satyendar Jain announced to give free vaccine

Health workers will be the first to get the vaccine, the target of vaccination of 51 lakh people in the first phase

All vaccine centers have been connected to hospitals, side effects will be treated immediately.

new Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that medicines and treatment are free for people in Delhi and Corona vaccine will also be given absolutely free. The vaccine has been run dry in three places in Delhi at Venkateswara Hospital, GTB Hospital and Daryaganj dispensary. He said that the Delhi government has prepared to vaccinate one lakh people in a day. The vaccine will be given first to health workers and in the first phase, a target has been set to provide vaccines to 51 lakh people. All vaccine centers have been linked with hospitals, so that if the side effects of the vaccine are seen, then the patient can be given immediate treatment.

Health minister claims – Preparation completed in Delhi

On Saturday, the Health Minister inspected the dry run of the Kovid vaccine being carried out at the dispensary at Daryaganj. He told the media that preparations have been completed to deliver the vaccine in Delhi. About one thousand centers in Delhi will be prepared for the vaccine. Dry run has been done in government and private hospitals in Delhi. The purpose of my visit was to see how to set up dry runs in all three types of private, government and dispensary. He said that when someone is given the vaccine, the person will be kept under observation for half an hour.

All vaccine centers connected to hospitals

Minister Jain said that all the vaccine centers of Delhi have been linked with some hospital. Many centers have been built in the hospital itself. Apart from this, the centers which have been made separate from the hospital, have been connected to some other hospital. Initially, the vaccine will be put first by the health workers. After this, vaccines will be provided to employees of frontline workers such as police, sanitation workers, Jal Board. The third number will be vaccinated to all people over 50 years of age and those below the age of 50 suffering from serious illnesses. About 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase in Delhi.

Social distancing will also be here

He said that all medicines and treatment are free inside Delhi and now the vaccine will also be given absolutely free. For this, we have established monitoring stations everywhere. Whoever comes to get the vaccine, they will be seated in a group of 10 with social distancing. They will be monitored for half an hour after vaccination. If someone has a mild headache or has other problems, then an emergency room has also been made for this. Simultaneously, a link is also made with the hospital. He will be admitted to the hospital if required.