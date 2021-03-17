FAZ newsletter “Coronavirus” The whole world is talking about the coronavirus. All news and analyzes about the spread and control of the pandemic in your email inbox every day.

“At the beginning to the middle of the second quarter” the necessary data for the approval application with the European authority EMA is assured. Approval could then take place “very quickly”, so the expectation at Curevac. Since the beginning of February, data from preclinical studies have been sent to the EMA as part of a rolling process. For the competitors, it took four to six weeks from the application to the granting of approval.

Investors on the US technology exchange Nasdaq, where Curevac has been listed since last summer, are apparently not as enthusiastic about the schedule. Curevac is well behind Biontech and Moderna, who also developed their vaccine on the basis of mRNA technology and were the first to be on the market in America and Europe. While the Curevac rate reached its previous high of $ 151.80 in early December, it recently hovered between $ 80 and $ 100.

A robust and inexpensive vaccine

Curevac has been producing its own active ingredient for a long time, but so far has not had any large capacities of its own, but had to conclude several collaborations with a view to the required quantities. The chemical company Bayer is planning to convert a plant in Wuppertal for the production of Curevac vaccine by autumn. The Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis will start production for Curevac as early as the second quarter, in a new type of high-tech production facility in Kundl in Tyrol. The Munich chemical company Wacker will start production to order in Amsterdam in spring and intends to increase capacity by July so that 100 million vaccine doses can be produced each year. Rentschler Biopharma is building up capacities on a similar scale in the Swabian town of Laupheim to support Curevac in mass production.

A total of 300 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 will be produced this year, according to Curevac. This will initially supply the EU. There is a commitment for 225 million cans and an option for a further 180 million cans, but beyond 2021. In addition, Curevac is in talks for deliveries as part of the Covax initiative of the World Health Organization. These are vaccines for poorer countries that are paid for by the richer of the 190 countries involved in Covax.

Since the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has had a stake in Curevac since 2015, the company is committed to making vaccines available to more than just the richest parts of the world. For this very reason, care was taken from the outset to produce a robust and inexpensive vaccine. Stability tests with regard to the temperature, but also the vibration resistance, have shown very positive results. In addition, the effect is achieved with a very low dosage.