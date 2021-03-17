W.Once again bad news, once again the vaccination campaign has stalled, now because the vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca are suspended because possible serious side effects are being investigated. Could Curevac’s Vaccine Help? Probably not in the short term. A spokesman for Curevac confirmed that approval is expected to be possible in the second quarter. Franz-Werner Haas, the CEO of the Tübingen biotech company, announced May at a hearing in front of the European Parliament three weeks ago.
More speed is definitely not to be expected, the fact that Germany holds 17 percent of the capital in Curevac is of no use either. On the contrary: the mutants of the coronavirus could even lead to a further delay, the Curevac spokesman confirmed on request. At the moment, Curevac is in the phase of mass testing, the so-called phase 2B / 3 studies. For this purpose, the vaccine, named CVnCov, is being tested on a total of 36,000 subjects in Europe and Latin America. Since December 20,000 people have been vaccinated, it is said in Tübingen. “And that is now making great strides.”
Well behind Biontech and Moderna on the stock exchange
But the statisticians who are responsible for the study design at Curevac are busy keeping an eye on the effects of the variants. There is a critical variable for the statistical relevance of the clinical study. And the extent to which the mutants could make an expansion of the study necessary is apparently not yet clear. The fact is that, unlike at the start of the study, a significant proportion of the test subjects are not confronted with the original variant of the coronavirus, against which Curevac developed the active ingredient CVnCoV, but with the British, South African or Brazilian mutant. In order to determine this exactly, a systematic sequencing is carried out, according to Curevac.
