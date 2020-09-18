Highlights: Serum Institute of India has started production of Kovid-19 vaccine candidate in India.

Partner in the Corona Vaccine Project of the Serum Institute Oxford University

Serum Institute is the world’s largest company for vaccine production

The Serum Institute of India has started production of the Kovid-19 vaccine candidate in India. Serum Institute is the largest company in the world in terms of vaccine production. The Serum Institute is a partner in Oxford University’s Corona vaccine project and is undergoing a trial of this vaccine in India. Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine-making company, will develop CDX-005 from Kodagenics, which will be given internally rather than injected.

The Serum Institute is working on a vaccine for the corona virus – including potentially mass production from AstraZeneca-Oxford University. Vaccines for this are being developed and sent for testing globally. In addition, candidates for Modern Inc., Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC are already in the final stages of trials.

Serum Institute’s tie-up

Let us know that the Serum Institute of India in Pune has already collaborated in the Oxford project. If the Oxford vaccine is successful, then there is no problem in its availability in India. The company has tied up with a company named AstraZeneca which is developing the vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University.

India is also in touch with many vaccine manufacturers

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that one of our vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. The government is in touch with several pharma companies besides the Serum Institute of India and wants to get more and more vaccines. If ICMR and Bharat Biotech succeed in the ‘Kovaxin’ and Zydus Cadila’s ‘ZyCoV-D’ trial being developed, their orders can also be placed.

