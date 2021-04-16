The Venezuelan authorities have arrested four people who were offering to sell anti-Covid-19 vaccines on the black market on the Internet while the country faces a second wave of a severe outbreak of Corona, as the Caracas court announced in a statement received.

The statement said, “A woman and three men (…) were selling vaccines against Covid for $ 280 on the (Marketplace) page.”

Two “vials of vaccine” were seized, as well as “34 vials of Rocuronium bromide”, injections of antibiotics and tramadol. And the emergence of a black market for vaccines in Venezuela has become the talk of people in the country.

Several medical sources talked about “doses sold for $ 300” and “vaccines for $ 600”, but this information and the existence of this black market could not be verified. More than 175,000 cases of corona were recorded in Venezuela, including more than twenty thousand in March alone with the arrival of the copy. The Brazilian mutant is the most likely to spread, according to official figures that say about 1,800 people have died since the beginning of the epidemic.

The authorities launched a vaccination campaign for the Russian “Sputnik V” and “Syonopharm” in China, but it received less than a million doses.