Corona vaccine contains pig fat? Spokespersons of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have made it clear that their Kovid-19 vaccine does not use products made from pork. By the way, gelatin made of pork (pork) is used extensively to maintain their safety and effectiveness during the storage and transportation of vaccines. However, some companies have worked for years on developing vaccines without pork. Swiss pharmaceutical company ‘Novartis’ prepared the meningitis vaccine without using pork, while Saudi and Malaysia-based company AJ Pharma is also trying to make a similar vaccine. Anyway, Islamic organizations such as Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya, president of the UAE Fatwa Council, the top Islamic body of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Islamic organizations like Rabbi David Stave, president of Israel’s Rabbani organization ‘Zohar’ and scholar Corona virus like assistant professor Dr Harnur Rashid at the University of Sydney Even after using gelatin of pork (pork) in vaccines, it has been declared legitimate for Muslims. They say that if there is no other alternative, then corona virus vaccines can be kept separate from Islamic restrictions because the first priority is to save human life. All of them say that if it is taken as an injection and not eaten, it is justified and there is no problem with it. Its use is particularly legitimate in the case of disease.

Rumors about registration of Corona vaccine sparked fraudulent business The vaccine has been invented to deal with the challenges arising due to the corona virus, but now there is a huge fraud in its name. People are getting calls that if they want to get corona vaccine then get registered. Then money is asked for registration. In such a situation, the Health Department has appealed to people to avoid fraud in the name of registration for getting Corona vaccine. Gorakhpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Srikant Tiwari said on Wednesday that no phone call was being made by the Health Department in connection with getting the corona vaccine registered. He said that the work of applying vaccine to health workers will start from the third week of January next year and there is no ongoing registration program for the vaccine at this time. Tiwari said that during the call made in the name of registration for the vaccine, do not disclose any details as the cyber criminals may take advantage of it.

Vaccine will not work on new strains of Corona found in UK? The new strain of the corona is spreading rapidly because it has altered the proteins that enhance the coronavirus. Through this deadly virus infiltrates healthy cells of the body. Pfizer and Moderna’s Corona vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the US and UK. These vaccines have been developed by identifying proteins of the corona as antibodies against it in the body. This virus will not be able to harm the cells of the body. But will the vaccine be effective if the virus acquires the ability to alter the protein in the new form? Experts say that this vaccine will still be effective because the change is rare. The virus has been known to avoid illness and to avoid antibodies to the vaccine. The biggest example of this is seasonal flu. But the vaccine also keeps updating itself as part of the change. That is, it will remain effective even after the changes in the virus. The good news in the case of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is that it can change itself in viruses like SARS CoV-2. Britain’s Public Health England (PHE) also said last month that there was no evidence that the Pfizer vaccine would not work against the new strain. To read about it in detail Here And Here Click.

Those who are allergic, cannot be vaccinated? It is true that people who are allergic to certain elements of the corona vaccine cannot be vaccinated. However, its list is very small. Only elements such as polyethylene glycol found in the corona vaccine are likely in this list. Actually, no vaccine is applied to a person with an allergy only if there is an element in the vaccine that the person is allergic to. For example, the first eggs were made with a flu vaccine. Because of this, people who were allergic to eggs were not given the flu vaccine. However, now flu vaccines are also not made from eggs. The corona virus is not made of eggs nor does the preservatives not cause allergies.

Does DNA change on applying the vaccine? The rumor spread because Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine uses genetic material. However, this does not mean that they are replacing material DNA. They are using RNA that does not stick in the body. Dr. Tom Freeden, former director of the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, strongly denied the DNA replacement claim from the Corona vaccine. He explained, “The mRNA vaccine is not produced by the virus itself. You can think of it as if an email was sent to your immune system telling you how to identify and kill the virus and then disappear like Snapchat messages.” Lets do it.”

Is the vaccine more dangerous than the corona virus? Doctor Megan Rainey of the Brown University Emergency Room dismissed the claim. They reported that at least 1% of people infected with the corona virus are dying. At the same time, 10 to 20 percent have to be hospitalized. 30% or more of the people with the infection have symptoms of prolonged Kovid epidemic. He said that the vaccine is very safe if we look at these figures. Yes, there can be absolutely minor side effects. It is absolutely wrong to say that the corona virus is more dangerous than its vaccine.

Earning in the name of corona virus? Actually, no one is dying from it? Common sense says that in one area, in one state, even in one country, governance can be mixed, but how can there be such synergy between the governance mechanisms of all the countries of the world? Is it possible that there is a fraud in the name of Corona virus and no news could be leaked about the secret agreement between the world governance systems, hospitals and doctors about it? How can the government of every country, the United Nations, the World Health Organization and all the prestigious health organizations around the world be involved in a lie? Does not the report of this fraud means that media organizations will also be involved in this conspiracy? Will celebrities using social media also be associated with them? For even more rumors and accurate information Here Click.

The vaccination campaign against the Kovid-19 pandemic is to be rehearsed on 2 January in India. Meanwhile, various rumors are being blamed on the Corona vaccine. This is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also alerted people to these rumors. He said that without thinking about how much harm humanity will do, countless lies are being spread and will continue to happen in the future, but we should not fall prey to these rumors. Let us know how the claims are being made about the corona vaccine and what is the reality of these claims…