So far, corona vaccinations have to be given by syringe. But an Israeli-US research team wants to go a completely new way.

Jerusalem – Several vaccines can now be used worldwide in the fight against the coronavirus. However, there are usually strict guidelines for dealing with the vaccines. For the majority of vaccines, extremely cold storage is essential.

So far, only the serum from Johnson & Johnson of the corona vaccines can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature. In addition, reports of serious side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccine recently led to the vaccination being suspended in the meantime.

Corona vaccine for swallowing: Pharmaceutical company develops pill against the virus

Now researchers from the Israeli-US pharmaceutical company Oramed want to develop a brand new corona vaccine. And that could completely revolutionize the market. The team of scientists is working on a vaccine that can be swallowed.

A pill against corona instead of the injection by injection? This variant of protection would have numerous advantages. “An oral COVID-19 vaccine would remove some of the barriers to providing it with rapid, wide-ranging delivery. This allows people to take the vaccine at home on their own, ”said Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed, der Jerusalem Post. According to the researchers, we are on a very good path. The first phase of the study (testing on animals) showed promising results.

Corona vaccine for swallowing: Pills should work better against virus mutations

In addition to the method of administration, the preparation may have other advantages. It needs to be refrigerated slightly during delivery, but can later be stored unrefrigerated. According to Oramed boss Kidron, orally administered drugs generally have fewer side effects than vaccinations.

In addition, the research team from Israel stated that their corona vaccine was more effective against virus mutations than the previously approved vaccines. Oramed’s new Oravax vaccine targets three coronavirus spike proteins. In contrast, the vaccines from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer only target a single protein. Kidron concluded that his vaccine should be “more resistant to COVID-19 variants”.

However, before the corona vaccine for swallowing can be launched on the market, a few hurdles still have to be overcome. The next step is a study phase in which people will take the vaccine under test bindings. The drug is still a long way from being approved.

Corona vaccine for swallowing: “Even more valuable” with future standard vaccination

Nevertheless, Oramed CEO Kidron is optimistic that he will soon be able to sell his product to the people. He suspected that in three months he would have collected the first data sets on the effectiveness in humans. If everything goes according to plan, Kidron continues, the Oramed vaccine could also help in the long term.

Many experts share the view that the coronavirus will not simply go away. Then regular corona vaccinations should be part of everyday life – such as with the flu virus. And this is where Kidron sees his opportunity: “An oral vaccine could become even more valuable if a COVID-19 vaccine like the standard flu vaccine is recommended annually.” (kh)

