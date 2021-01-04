The cost of a Corona virus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost the government $ 3-4 (Rs 219-292) per dose. Serum Institute of India (SII), the Indian manufacturer of this vaccine, gave this information on Monday. SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has a license to produce Kovid-19 vaccine supplements and has already produced 50 million doses.

Government will get vaccine for Rs 219-292

SII Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawala said that the company will start selling Kovishield in the first phase to the Government of India and GAVI (Global Alliances of Vaccine and Vaccination) countries. The vaccine will then be sold to the private market. The Indian drug regulator on Sunday approved the emergency use of Kovishield and Bharat Biotech’s Kovaxine. Poonawala said, ‘We want everyone to have this vaccine at a reasonable cost. The government of India will get this vaccine for a very low price of 3-4 dollars. They will buy vaccines in large quantities. ‘

Indians will get vaccine on priority basis

At the onset of the epidemic, Poonawala redesigned the serum’s assembly line by ‘discontinuing’ products shipped to Europe and the United States, taking huge risks amid hopes of the Kovid-19 vaccine. Poonawala said that this vaccine would be given to India and GAVI countries on a priority basis. He said that this vaccine will be made available to the private market only after meeting the needs of India and GAVI countries. Poonawala said that the vaccine will be given in the private market for $ 6-8. He said that this vaccine would have 100 million doses after serum for a month. This figure will double by April. The government has indicated that they will need 300 million doses by July 2021. The vaccine will be initially administered to health workers and the elderly.