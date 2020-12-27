Highlights: Phase III trial of corona vaccine in Ahmedabad

Doses given to more than 750 people under the third phase of covaxin

No side effects shown, volunteers will be under constant surveillance

Ahmedabad

The third phase of the Corona vaccine ‘Kovaxin’ being developed by Bharat Biotech was tested on Sunday. During this period more than 750 volunteers were given the first dose of vaccine in a hospital in Ahmedabad. It was told that no one has shown any side effects on it so far. A senior doctor gave this information on Sunday. India is developing a biotech vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Phase III vaccine trials are being conducted at Sola Civil Hospital here. Dr. Kiran Rami, head of the hospital’s TB and chest disease department, said, ‘Since the commencement of phase-3 trials from November 25, more than 750 volunteers, including doctors, nursing staff, paramedics such as Kovaxin have received the first of more than 750 volunteers. The dose has been given. No volunteer has experienced any kind of side effect so far.

Rami said, ‘A total of one thousand people will be vaccinated by the end of this month. We have started giving the second dose to volunteers who have completed 28 days of the first dose. We have given a second dose to 15 people so far. ‘ Dr. Rami said that those who have completed 28 days are being called to the hospital for a second dose. People are also given a diary with details of their program.

They stated that the first dose of the vaccine is given after a mandatory RT-PCR test. However, the second dose does not require any such examination. But volunteers have to undergo RT-PCR test every month for the next 10 months. It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech has received the approval to conduct Phase-3 trials on 26 thousand participants in more than 25 centers across India.