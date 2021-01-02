In the politics that started with the vaccination of Corona Vaccine, arrows of ridiculous and absurd statements are going on. Earlier, the statement of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on the corona vaccine has now got the support of Congress leader Rashid Alvi. Congress leader Rashid Alvi has said that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s statement cannot be ignored. He said the vaccine can be used against the opposition. Let us tell you that the SP supremo yesterday said that he will not get the BJP vaccine.Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, the way BJP and PM Modi are using CBI, income tax, ED against the opposition. It seems that Akhilesh Yadav’s fears about the vaccine are true. The way the government is acting against opposition leaders, this fear is true. Rashid Alvi said that the way the BJP government is against the leaders of the opposition and is prosecuting them. Apart from this, the government wants to politically eliminate every leader of the opposition. He said that the government should assure the opposition leaders about the vaccine.





What did Akhilesh say?

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the government which was clapping and thali was making such a big chain for vaccination. Give the corona saffron only by clapping and thali. He had said, he will not get the Corona virus vaccine yet because he does not trust the BJP vaccine. He also said that if our government is formed then everyone will get free vaccine. However, when the BJP insulted the doctors and scientists, Akhilesh clarified that he had full faith in the scientists but did not trust the medical system of the BJP government.



Jairam Ramesh also raised questions on cocaine

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also questioned the approval of Bharat Biotech’s covariate. He tweeted, “Bharat Biotech is a first-rate company, but it is surprising that the internationally accepted protocols related to the Phase-3 trial of the vaccine are being revised for ‘Covaxine’.” Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan should give this clarification.



‘I will not get the Corona vaccine …’, Akhilesh is trolled to control damage, this explanation given on the statement

‘Don’t make the vaccine impotent’

After Akhilesh Yadav’s question was raised, party leader and MLAC Ashutosh Sinha also made the party more difficult by making controversial statements. Ashutosh Sinha said that anything can happen with the vaccine brought by the BJP government. It may also be that the vaccine makes you impotent. He endorsed Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that if Akhilesh has said not to apply the vaccine, then there must be some serious facts behind it. However, after being surrounded by criticism, he put all the blame on the media and said that his statement was distorted. He further said that the Prime Minister of the country, like the President of Russia, should first take the vaccine and make the people of the country believe.

