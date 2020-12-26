Highlights: It is likely that emergency use in India is first approved for the Oxford vaccine.

After that, the use of serum institute vaccines in emergency can be decided.

The process of approving Bharat Biotech’s emergency use of covaxin may take some time

Bharat Biotech, SII and Pfizer applied for emergency use earlier this month.

new Delhi

Preparations are underway to launch a possible vaccine prevention of Corona virus in India in the market in January. In such a situation, sources say that the Drug Regulator of India is eyeing the UK drug regulator, who according to the sources, may approve the Kovid-19 vaccine manufactured by Oxford next week. The Indian regulator will then take a decision on the emergency use of vaccines being made by the Serum Institute of India (SII).



Britain’s drug regulator awaits decision

If the UK regulator approves the vaccine produced by Oxford, then the Kovid-19 Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) will meet. At the meeting, an in-depth review of the safety and immunity data from clinical trials in India and abroad will be done, only after that the emergency use of the vaccine will be approved.

The delay in getting the approval of the indigenous ‘covaxine’

The process of approving the emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Covax-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin of Bharat Biotech’ may take some time as its Phase III trials are still underway. Pfizer has not yet presented its vaccine. A source said, “From this perspective, the Oxford Vaccine Covishield may be the first vaccine to be approved.”



Coronavirus US Update: More than 3 lakh deaths and trump playing golf in America with Coronavirus!

These companies have applied

Sources said that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has given additional figures sought by the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) last week. As the new type of corona virus surfaced in Britain, government officials said it would have no effect on potential and developing vaccines. Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer had applied to DCGI earlier this month for emergency use of their Kovid-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-manufactured vaccine has been approved by many countries, including the UK, US and Bahrain.