Highlights: The Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved the use of indigenous vaccine.

According to sources, Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine will be used in India to make emergency use.

On 1 January, Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Coveshield was approved for use in India

Kovacine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR is the first indigenous Corona vaccine approved

Today is the second day of the new year, the second good news has come on the Corona vaccine. The expert panel has recommended the approval of the first indigenous vaccine to be used in emergency situations. If sources are to be believed, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has said in its recommendation that the use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be approved. In such a situation, it has been almost decided that the vaccination campaign against Corona will start in the country on January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti.



Second vaccine approved in two days

Previously, Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on 1 January 2021 on the first day of the new year, have been granted emergency use in India. Keep in mind that KoviShield is also being produced by the Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII).

Pune-based Serum Institute in Maharashtra is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of production. In this way, Kovyshield is a country-made vaccine, while Kovikshield is both developed and manufactured in the country. It has been developed by Bharat Biotech with the help of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Health Ministry gave this information

While giving this information, the Health Ministry said that The Subject Expert Commmittee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on behalf of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International Limited, as soon as possible A recommendation has been sent regarding the application to be approved. The ministry also said that Cadila Healthcare Ltd. CDSCO has also recommended the approval of the Phase III clinical trial of the vaccine candidate.

Vaccination campaign will start in the country from 14 January?

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that a vaccination campaign will be started against the Kovid-19 pandemic from the day of Makar Sankranti in the state. That is, it has become clear now that the approval of two vaccines on consecutive days has cleared the way for the vaccination campaign. Experts have also said that the vaccination campaign can be started a week after the final approval to use the Corona Vaccine.

