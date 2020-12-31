Highlights: Having a corona after a California nurse was vaccinated raised many important questions.

There has been a worldwide debate about how effective the vaccine is against the corona virus.

It is discussed that only one dose of vaccine is enough or it is necessary to take another dose

One question is how many days after taking the first dose of the second dose of the vaccine

On December 18, a male nurse in the US city of California vaccinated the Pfizer vaccine developed against the Kovid-19 epidemic. Six days later he started feeling cold, aching muscles and feeling tired. Investigations on 26 December confirmed her to be suffering from a Kovid epidemic. In such a situation, the impact and usefulness of the Kovid vaccine were questioned. The question is, how safe do you get from corona once you have been vaccinated?

The question is also important because the UK government has approved the use of the Corona vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. BBC reports say that when the vaccine is introduced in the UK from Monday, the design of the vaccination campaign will change. In this way, instead of giving the second dose of vaccine within 12 weeks, the strategy will be to focus on giving more people the first dose of the vaccine.

In the UK, a strategy was set to completely combat the Corona virus by giving two-two vaccine doses to high-risk people. Now the national policy says that more and more people will be given the first dose of vaccine. But this strategy has been questioned by the Californian nurse having corona even after receiving her first dose. Since the approval of the Oxford vaccine is considered almost certain in India too, the rule of One short for all means a lot to us.

Better to give another dose after a long gap

One of the oddities of the oxford vaccine is that it had previously stated that it would be 30% more effective if the vaccine was given a full dose again after giving half the dose. But, now the BBC report says, “Unpublished data suggest that a longer gap in the first and second doses increases the effect of the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters quoted Munir Pir Mohammed, chairman of an advisory group formed on the Kovid-19 in the UK, as saying that a half dose and then a half dose full dose strategy could possibly lead to a longer gap in the first and second doses. The latter is effective. Pirmohammad said in a press conference, “A long gap is kept between the first and second doses … and we think the result is related to this gap and not the dose.” That is, the UK will move forward on a two-dose strategy. Now the question is how effective will it be to give a second dose after 12 weeks of the first dose? Wei Shen Lim, UK’s Kovid Vaccine Chair, said that the first dose is effective up to 70% after 21 days. If the second dose is given after three months instead of one month, its effect increases to 80%.

First dose effective

This was the case with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. What about the second vaccine? The California nurse had administered the Pfizer vaccine. Modern vaccine has also been approved for use in the US. Don’t Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide protection from the Kovid-19 epidemic after the first dose?

The clinical trial data for both these vaccines suggest that they show good effect in the first dose itself. The American newspaper The Washington Post wrote, “The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNotech vaccine is 82% effective while the Moderna vaccine becomes effective at 92% two weeks after the first dose.” In such a situation, the question arises that when the first dose is so effective then what is the need of taking the second dose? In response, Yale University immunology expert Akiko Iwasaki says that after the second dose, your immunity remains strong for a long time. He said, “I am still hesitant to say that one dose is enough forever.”

At the same time, The Washinton Post report claimed that the first vaccine dose trains the immune system to recognize and fight the corona virus while the second dose fixes the immune system so that the corona remains in it for a long time. Develop the ability to identify and defeat the virus.

Immunity is prepared at a slow pace

It seems that the nurse from California had no good luck. It is possible that the day he was vaccinated, Kovid also became on the same day, so six days later symptoms of the epidemic started appearing in him. Usually, the vaccine does not take too long to do its job. As far as the California nurse is concerned, it is not the only case in itself. Ana Wilkinson, who became famous as a dancing nurse, also fell victim to Corona the same day she was vaccinated. On Thursday too, many reports quoted American expert on infectious diseases Dr. Peter Christian Ramers as saying, “This is not surprising … we have known since the clinical trial of the vaccine.” That it takes 10 to 14 days to do its work. “

