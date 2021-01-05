The ongoing confrontation between Seroma Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which manufactures the Corona vaccine in India, seems to be over. The two institutions have issued a joint statement on Tuesday. Both institutions have spoken of efforts to deliver the Corona vaccine in the entire country. However, a day earlier, Adar Poonawala, head of the Serum Institute of India, said that India would not allow the export of Oxford-AstraAnica’s Corona virus vaccine for several months. However, now a day after his statement, the CEO of the company has issued a clarification on Tuesday.

Actually, two vaccines of Corona virus have been approved in India. One is Bharat Biotech’s Covicine and the other is the Covisheild of Serum Institute, which is the Indian version of the Oxford-Extraseneca vaccine. On Monday, Bharat Biotech Chief Krishna Illah retaliated after Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla declared only three vaccines effective against Corona. However, now Adar Poonawala has given clarification on this.

Know what is in the statement

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have issued a joint statement on Tuesday. In their statement, both vaccine manufacturers have stated that their corona vaccine is available to all countries. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech said that we are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries, we reiterated our joint pledge to provide global reach for our Kovid-19 vaccines. Huh.”

Both institutions issued a shared statement

What was the dispute?

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala objected to Bharat Biotech’s approval of the covaccine. Krishna Alla, founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech also hit back at the serum institute. Adar Poonawala said that so far only Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine efficacy have been proven and all other vaccines are safe just like water. On this, Krishna Alla, founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “We do 200% honest clinical trials and then we get such feedback. If I’m wrong, let me know. Some companies are describing our vaccine as water. I deny this. We are scientists. ‘