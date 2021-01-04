Highlights: Aparna Yadav praised the country’s scientists for the Corona vaccine

Aparna said – it is wrong to say vaccine to BJP, Congress or SP

The scientists of our country made medicine, it is a matter of pride for all of us: Aparna

Akhilesh Yadav had told the Corona vaccine, BJP vaccine, had refused vaccination

Lucknow

The criticism continues after Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav made a statement not to install the Corona vaccine. After the statement of Akhilesh Yadav, while his opposition parties criticized him, the people of the Mulayam family also did not justify this statement. Aparna Yadav Bisht, wife of Akhilesh Yadav’s brother Prateek, said that scientists have made this drug with great effort. Aparna said that BJP is wrong to say the vaccine. It should not be seen as associated with any political party.

Aparna said in her statement that becoming a Corona vaccine in the country is a matter of great pride for us and due to this medicine, our country’s health sector can emerge strongly in the whole world. On the statement of Akhilesh Yadav, Aparna said that it would be wrong to call any medicine by BJP, SP or Congress. This medicine is made by the scientists of our country and it is a matter of pride for all.

Apart from Aparna, Shivpal Singh Yadav, younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, also welcomed the news of vaccine formation on Monday. Scientists have appreciated the Chief Minister of Progressive Samajwadi Party and former UP Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav amid the ongoing politics of vaccination of Corona virus across the country.

It is a matter of pride for us to become a Corona vaccine in the country and due to this medicine, our country’s health sector can emerge strongly in the whole world. It would be wrong to call the vaccine either BJP, Congress or SP. This medicine is made by the scientists of our country and this matter is a matter of pride for us. Aparna Yadav’s statement about the Corona vaccine

Shivpal said – Respect for scholarly scholars

Shivpal Yadav said at an event of his party on Monday that scientists have prepared medicine with great effort, for which they deserve congratulations. Shivpal Singh Yadav said in his party’s business meeting program on Monday that we welcome the wisdom of scientists. They have worked hard to create the Corona vaccine. The intelligence and talent of such scientists should be respected. Shortly after Shivpal’s statement, an explanation came from former UP CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Uncle Shivpal raised these questions on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement

Akhilesh Yadav said- Government’s job to clear doubts

Akhilesh Yadav said in his clarification after giving the statement of not getting the vaccine earlier that I or Samajwadi Party never questioned experts, scientists or researchers. If there is any doubt about the vaccine in anyone’s mind, then it is the responsibility of the government how to overcome it. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said in a press conference that he would not get the vaccine to be installed in the BJP government.