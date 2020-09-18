Washington: American biotech firm Moderna, one of the nine companies that reached the last stage of the clinical trial of the Kovid-19 vaccine, has released its study blueprint. Moderna is the first company to issue a blueprint for transparency.

After Moderna, another American company, Fijer, which is currently testing Phase 3 in the US, has also released the blueprint. After releasing the blueprints of the study of these two companies, there is pressure on other companies involved in making the vaccine. Phase 3 is the final stage before approval, in which the vaccine and plasibo are tested on thousands of participants. The medicine is safe and effective so that it can be verified.

The vaccine race has been politicized in the US due to the presidential election in November. President Donald Trump is seeking the vaccine as soon as possible to respond to the criticism to deal with the epidemic.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated that the first vaccine would be approved by October. This has given rise to the fact that the White House will put pressure on the Unreasonable Body, Food and Drug Administration (FDA). At the same time, Democratic Party Joe Biden said on Wednesday, “I don’t trust Donald Trump.”

Experts and officials of Trump administration agree that it is not possible to predict the outcome of the trials that are going on. Also, there is not much chance of getting strong data before the end of 2020. According to health officials, the dose of the vaccine will be very limited initially.

Modern CEO Stephen Bancel said on Thursday that his company would come to know in November whether his vaccine would work. It is less likely in October. The Thursday trial protocol is 135 pages and is marked “Confidential”.

