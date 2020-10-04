Why is Alhydroxiquim-II Ajuvant? According to Krishna Alla, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, aluminum hydroxide as an adjuvant has been used in the development of several covid vaccines. They stated that it produces Th2-based response (necessary to eliminate extracellular parasites and bacterial infections). Th2-based response can cause vaccine-related respiratory problems ((VAERD or ADE). According to Alla, his company has used the imidazoquinoline class of Ajuvant’s. These produce Th1-based responses that reduce the risk of ADE. Let’s do it.

Covaxin going through phase-2 trial Apart from Covaxin, there are two more vaccines undergoing trials in India. ICMR-NIV has formed COVAXIN in association with Bharat Biotech. Its first round of human clinical trials has been completed while the second phase of trials are underway. In trials on animals, this vaccine was able to trigger an immune response.

What are two more vaccines other than covaxin? Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca in the vaccine. The company is testing their vaccine ‘Kovishield’ in the country. Apart from this, Bharat Biotech has prepared the vaccine named Covaxin. Zydus Cadila has developed a vaccine named ZyCov-D.

Government expected to get 50 crore doses by July The central government has said that it is hoping to achieve 40-50 crore doses by July 2021. This will allow 20-25 crore people to be vaccinated. According to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, a high level committee headed by Dr. VK Paul of NITI Aayog is preparing the entire plan. The central government will send doses to the states after obtaining the vaccine. They will have to arrange for storage and vaccination. A list of people who will be vaccinated first has also been sought from the states. According to the government, the initial dose of vaccine will be given to health care workers.

When will the vaccine developed abroad come? According to the Center, the vaccine being developed outside will come to India only after meeting all the safety parameters. Harshvardhan said that the foreign vaccine will be given to the people only after ensuring that it is safe and effective. The government has not taken any decision yet on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Apart from the government, several private companies have made deals with foreign vaccine manufacturers. In addition to AstraZeneca, SII has also tied up for vaccine from US company Novavax. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is preparing to bring the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia to India. At the same time, Biological E has signed her vaccine to Johnson & Johnson.

Answer every question on vaccine, hear from Health Minister Health Minister’s big update on the corona vaccine, how long?

Bharat Biotech has decided to mix another drug in its Kovid vaccine. The company will add Ajuvant to the name Alhydroxiquim-II in Covaxin. This will improve immunodeficiency of vaccine and it will provide long-term protection from corona. Ajuvant is an agent that increases the efficiency of the vaccine when added. This creates more antibodies in the body after vaccination and provides long-term immunity. ViroVax has licensed Alhydroxiquim-II Ajuvant to Bharat Biotech. Currently, this vaccine is undergoing Phase-2 trials.