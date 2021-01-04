new Delhi: 11 months after the first case of corona virus in India, the drug controller on Sunday approved the ‘Kovishield’ vaccine and ‘Kovaccin’ for emergency use. This has opened the way for these vaccines to be given to millions of people. This is a matter of great relief for the country, as India has the highest number of infections in the world after America. The central government has planned to provide vaccine to about 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination campaign in the next 6 to 8 months.

This includes 1 crore healthcare workers, 2 crore frontline and employees engaged in essential services, and 27 crore elderly people above 50 years who have other diseases. The Subject Expert Committee working on the vaccine proposals had on 1 and 2 January recommended to allow emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Covicin respectively.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for clinical trials and manufacture of covishields, while Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for covicin. The Serum Institute on 6 December and Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use approval on 7 December.

Where has Oxford got approval

Earlier, Britain and Argentina had approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Also, more than 5 crore doses of vaccine have already been stored by its manufacturer Serum Institute of India. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will play a major role in India’s vaccination plan to protect its countrymen from Kovid-19 due to the low cost of vaccine, ease of storage and transportation.

The Serum Institute of India said this week that it has 4-5 crore doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine, of which India is likely to get a major share. As far as India biotech covacine is concerned, it is India’s first indigenous vaccine for coronavirus. It is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

