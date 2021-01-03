Corona vaccinations in the EU countries are progressing rather slowly. Dissatisfaction is also growing in Germany. Karl Lauterbach attacks the European Union.

Berlin – Actually, the approval of the Corona vaccine from Biontech * and Pfizer the start into a better future succeed. But only a few days after the first people in Germany the serum administered, the criticism of the common vaccination strategy European Union (EU) louder and louder.

Biontech boss Ugur Sahin was amazed at the EU’s purchasing policy. In the meantime, the company announced that it was “in advanced discussions” with the EU about an increased amount of vaccines. SPD *-Health expert Karl Lauterbach was opposite the Süddeutsche Zeitung nevertheless clearly: “In my opinion, the EU bought the wrong things.”

Corona vaccine: EU bought 300 million doses – the US twice as many

With a total of 300 million cans the EU only comes up with that Half of the vaccine amountthat through the United States was acquired by Biontech and Pfizer. Of these, in Germany until the end of January only three to four million vaccine doses arrive. During the first quarter plans Health Minister Jens Spahn with eleven to 13 million.

For Karl Lauterbach that is far too little. “The situation is unsatisfactory,” said the Social democrat. According to Lauterbach, that’s too much reluctant EU action offends the politician bitterly. According to this, experts could have foreseen in early summer that Biontech / Pfizer and the USBiotech company Moderna “Extremely strong” vaccines have succeeded.

Nevertheless, the EU took a very long time to negotiations used with the vaccine makers. Only in November you ordered your vaccine doses from Biontech, the USA had already bagged a deal in the summer. It should Europe moreover on 100 million more cans of the Biontech agent waived to have.

Another problem: In its vaccination strategy, the European Union relied on a portfolio of several potential vaccines from different suppliers. Among them was the serum from Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline. The contract over up to 300 million cans of the vaccine was completed in mid-September 2020. In December, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced that delivery was delayed. The EU is suddenly short of millions of vaccine doses.

Corona vaccine: Virologist Sutter defends EU strategy

So does the EU fight against that Coronavirus * failed? There are also other voices who understand what Europe is doing. So holds Gerd Sutter of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich this is understandable. The virologist believes the effectiveness of the corona vaccines from Biontech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca was not clear over the summer. Even if first studies gave the vaccine candidates a good chance of doing so. “These tests for tolerability and immunological activity still allow no conclusions on the effectiveness a vaccine, ”said Sutter.

In the worst case, the EU would too bet on the wrong horse can. “Imagine if you had ordered hundreds of millions of doses of this very expensive vaccine, with which there is no experience on the market, and then another, cheaper vaccine, like that from Sanofi and GSK, would be the first to be approved “, described Sutter. “Everyone would have complained that they didn’t order this vaccine in particular.”

Corona vaccine: different vaccination intervals as a means to combat shortages?

Or maybe there is one another solution the acute Vaccine Shortage within the EU countries. The chairman of the permanent vaccination commission at the Robert Koch Institute, Thomas Mertens, brought in different vaccination interval in the game. So be the Distance between first and second vaccination of a patient may be variable. “Since the protection is very good even after a vaccination, it is definitely worth considering if there is a lack of vaccines, giving preference to the first vaccination.”

Lauterbach also sees this possibility. He advocates that Second vaccination after 12 weeks, so far three weeks are planned. "This way we can compensate for the shortage somewhat over the next three months," said Lauterbach.