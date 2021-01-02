Highlights: Good news can be found on Corona vaccine on Sunday, January 3

new Delhi

New Year 2021 is giving auspicious signs from day one. On 1 January, the news of the first corona vaccine to India made everyone happy, and on the second day the country got the news of its first indigenous corona vaccine, which has doubled the happiness. Now it has been informed by the government that DCGI can make a big announcement on the Corona vaccine on Sunday at 11 am by holding a press conference.

The press conference is taking place at a time when an expert committee of the Central Medicines Authority of India on Saturday recommended the approval of the indigenously developed Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovaxine’ for emergency use with certain conditions. . A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on the Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday also recommended approval for the emergency use of the Corona Virus vaccine in Oxford for emergency use in India.

With this, the way for the first vaccine of Kovid-19 in India has been cleared. The Union Health Ministry also confirmed on Saturday that the CDSCO’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended permitting the Serum Institute of India (SII) for limited emergency use of covishields in India, subject to several regulatory conditions is.

“The SEC of CDSCO met on January 1 and 2 and sent recommendations to the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) for consideration of the approval and final decision on it,” the ministry said. Covaxine has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm’s application for the emergency use of the vaccine was revisited on Saturday after a subject expert committee on CDSCO’s Kovid-19 submitted additional data, facts and analysis, a source said. On December 7, Bharat Biotech filed an application with the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) for approval for the indigenously developed covicin vaccine.

The SEC on Friday recommended the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-corona virus vaccine ‘Kovishield’ for emergency use in India. The SEC on Saturday revisited the application of the Biotech Emergency Use Authority (EUA) of India, when the EUA presented its data and its justification and requested to consider their proposal in the wake of incidents of new infection of corona virus did.

The Ministry of Health said, ‘The committee recommended allowing Bharat Biotech for its limited use in emergencies in the public interest as a comprehensive precaution.’ According to sources, the committee, however, said that the pharmaceutical company would continue the ongoing Phase III trials and present the data released from the tests when available. The committee said that the vaccine has the potential to eradicate the virus.