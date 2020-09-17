Serum Institute conducting ‘Kovishield’ trial According to ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is undertaking Phase 3 trials of the vaccine. This vaccine has been prepared by Oxford University and pharma company AstraZeneca. It is one of the most advanced vaccine candidates in the world. The Serum Institute will trial this vaccine at 14 thousand people across the country at one and a half thousand people. The codename of this vaccine is ChAdOx1-S and is a non-replicating viral vector vaccine. Apart from India, this vaccine is undergoing trials in many countries including UK, USA and Brazil. The ICMR is monitoring all the trials of the Corona vaccine happening in the country.

Covaxin is completely homegrown, Phase 2 trial released The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech have jointly developed this vaccine. Covaxin is formed by isolating one strain of corona at Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV). It is an inactivated vaccine. This means that the dose of the corona killed virus is given, which makes antibodies against the virus in the body. India Biotech said that this vaccine was completely safe and effective on animals. Currently, phase 2 trial of this vaccine is going on in the country.

ZyCov-D vaccine in phase 1 trial ZyCov-D vaccine of Zydus Cadila Healthcare is undergoing phase 1 clinical trials on humans. The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) gave permission for the human trial of this vaccine made in the country in July. This vaccine of Zydus Cadila based on DNA has been developed at the Vaccine Technology Center (VTC), Ahmedabad. The company had said, “We have achieved good results in immunity tests in clinical trials.” This vaccine has previously been tested on mice and rabbits and its data was submitted to DGCI.

The Central Government has given the latest information about Covid-19 vaccine. According to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, there are three vaccine candidates in India who have reached Phase 1, 2 and 3. Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of experts have also been formed who are monitoring the development related to vaccine. He expressed the hope that Kovid-19 vaccine should be available within India early next year. He said that we are among the few countries in the world that have isolated this virus. However, the minister said that when the vaccine comes, it will not be able to give immunity by putting 135 crore people in a minute like magic. Harshvardhan said that it would take time to prepare that vaccine. Hashvardhan did not say which of the three vaccine candidates are under development, but many of the Kovid-19 vaccines are currently under development in India. Let us know which are the top 3 of them.