From: Richard Strobl, Patrick Mayer, Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Jonas Raab

After his inventory, Karl Lauterbach sounds the alarm. There is not enough corona vaccine for the booster campaign. Around 60 million cans are probably missing.

According to the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach *, there will be a serious shortage of vaccines for the next year (see first report).

According to reports, the Ministry of Health * expects a deficit of almost 60 million vaccine doses (see update from December 15, 10.14 a.m.).

In the meantime, the Union faction criticized Lauterbach’s statements in a letter (see update from December 15, 1:10 p.m.).

Update from December 15, 1:10 p.m .: In a letter to the CDU / CSU parliamentary group and members of the health committee, the health policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group Tino Sorge attacked the statements of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). The fact that the inventory found that too little vaccine was available for the booster campaign was “a transparent political maneuver” for a campaign against the Union.

“Karl Lauterbach calls fire in order to then play the fire brigade – although he knows that there is no fire,” it says in the letter to the Union MPs in the Bundestag, which is also distributed by journalists on Twitter. The decision to accelerate the vaccination campaign was taken at the federal-state conference in mid-November and measures such as increasing the remuneration of vaccinating doctors were taken. “Since then, more people have been vaccinated in Germany than since the vaccination campaign began a year ago,” Sorge continues. No other country in the world is currently vaccinating more people than Germany. However, Lauterbach is not responsible for this, because the basis for it had already been laid.

Lauterbach after vaccination inventory: “We have a vaccine shortage for the first quarter”

Update from December 15, 10.14 a.m.: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently confirmed that there was too little vaccine available in Germany for the first four months of 2022. “We have a vaccine shortage for the first quarter.”see previous update). Now there are the first figures as to how many vaccine doses are missing.

Again Business Insider reports, the Ministry of Health expects a deficit of almost 60 million vaccine doses. About 30 million doses are missing to boost all those who have been given a second vaccination. Another 30 million doses would be needed for the first and second vaccinations of the (still) unvaccinated.

Spicy: The shortage of vaccines is reaching Germany at a time when there are decisive discussions about compulsory vaccination. It is clear that more vaccine will be needed if compulsory vaccination is introduced. Already with the facility-related vaccination, which is to come in March, a large rush for vaccinations is expected. The federal government, whose Christmas vaccination target is also not going smoothly, is facing challenges.

Too little corona vaccine ordered: Lauterbach raises the alarm after an inventory – then he adds it on TV

Update from December 14th, 9:17 pm: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has spoken in the ARD Tagesthemen and confirmed a media report: “We have a vaccine shortage for the first quarter,” said the SPD politician on Tuesday evening.

In a vaccine inventory that was carried out, this surprised many. “Me too,” said Lauterbach. In his own words, the minister is already working to remedy the deficiency. “I hope that I can convey a positive message there in the next few days.” Efforts ran across all channels, including directly to the companies, but everything had to be EU-compliant. “We have to gain speed here.

Too little corona vaccine: Lauterbach sounds the alarm after an inventory – “Situation extremely difficult”

First report from December 14th: Berlin – Germany apparently threatened with big problems in terms of the Corona * vaccination campaign. After his inventory in the Ministry of Health, the new Minister Karl Lauterbach mirror-Information informs the health ministers of the federal states about a serious vaccine shortage in the coming year.

“The situation is extremely difficult,” Lauterbach is quoted as saying. He always praised his predecessor Jens Spahn. But his inventory showed that there was “a serious shortage of vaccines in the coming year”. Lauterbach gave this information to the report according to the health ministers of the federal states at today’s video conference *.

Karl Lauterbach raises the alarm after vaccine inventory – “bought far too little”

“Far too little vaccine was bought for the entire first quarter. The quantities are not enough to drive the booster vaccination campaign, “the Minister of Health * is quoted further. In the “most important month” of the booster campaign, the vaccine is missing. The situation in February and March was not any better, it said.

According to mirror Lauterbach met on Friday with all specialist departments of his new ministry as well as with Bundeswehr General Carsten Breuer to get an overview of the quantities of vaccine in stock. It should have been checked which vaccination doses are stored where and which deliveries can be expected for the first quarter of 2022 according to the existing contracts.

Booster vaccine is running out in January – so few doses are delivered to Germany

The result of the inventory: 2 million cans of Biontech * are still in stock for the last two weeks of the year. At the beginning of the new year there would be another 1.2 million. This makes the number of vaccine doses loud mirror however “to a sixth compared to before”.

The Moderna portfolio is therefore better off. Its manufacturer can deliver 10 million booster doses per week, according to the report. Taking all manufacturers together, you would have a total of 3.6 million doses for the booster vaccination in the third and fourth weeks. The participants in the health ministers’ video conference are said to have been shocked by these numbers. Even in advance there were doubts whether the vaccination promises made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz * could be kept.

Lauterbach promised the participants of the meeting after the report that he would personally seek more vaccine from the manufacturers Biontech and Moderna as well as from other countries. (rjs / jo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA