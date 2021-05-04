The results of a study conducted by scientists at Imperial College London stated that the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine is able to provide adequate protection from mutated strains of the new Corona virus, because it generates strong immunity.

She added that researchers studied the effect of a single dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine against different strains of the virus, and found that it provides great protection.

Although immunity from a single dose was weaker in people who had never contracted Covid-19, those who recovered from the infection saw their immunity level rise to very high levels, to the point that they could be considered fully immune.

This study comes amid fears that the Brazilian, South African, Indian and British strains will be able to thwart the effect of vaccines, which will lead to prolonging the pandemic worldwide.

But scientists are now confident that the immune reaction induced by a single dose of the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine is so strong that it can fight infection with any mutated strain.

The supervisor of the study team, Professor Rosemary Boyton, said that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and received a dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine developed very strong immunity to the virus. But the study stressed the need to obtain a second dose for people who had not been exposed to Covid-19.